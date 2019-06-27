Bats Stumble in Loss to Flying Tigers

June 27, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Clearwater Threshers News Release





LAKELAND, Fla. - The Clearwater Threshers' offense struggled to gain any momentum on Wednesday night, as the visitors fell in a 2-1 walk-off to the Lakeland Flying Tigers at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium.

The final inning began with a lead-off walk from Keylan Killgore (1-1) to Dylan Rosa. The lefty had the runner advance to second after a sacrifice bunt by Chad Sedio, and retired Luke Sherley on a fly out to right. The Wichita State product walked Reece Hampton to keep the inning alive, forcing a pitching change.

Tyler Carr took over, and after a passed ball in the at-bat to Dayton Dugas allowed both runner to advance 90 ft., the designated hitter lined a 3-2 pitch into right field to plate the game-winning run.

Clearwater (42-33, 6-3) saw both of its hits occur in the fourth inning against Garrett Hill. Simon Muzziotti started the stanza with a double to left centerfield. After Jhailyn Ortiz and Madison Stokes were set down, Matt Vierling plated the first run of the night with a double down the line in right.

Andrew Brown allowed the tying run to cross in the bottom half of the inning. The starter allowed a single to Kody Clemens on the first pitch, and uncorked a wild pitch to Nick Ames to move the man up the second. After walking Ames, the right-hander induced a fielder's choice to Rosa to put runners on the corners, setting up Sedio's RBI ground out to short.

Brown finished the night with just one run allowed on three hits, two walks and six strikeouts. The 21-year-old has not earned a win since defeating the Dunedin Blue Jays on May 9.

Zach Warren tossed two perfect frames out of the bullpen. The left-hander struck out four to raise his total to 55 through 32.1 frames.

Both Nick Maton and Dalton Guthrie saw their six-game hitting streaks come to an end on Wednesday night. Maton finished 0-for-4 with three strikeouts, while Guthrie went 0-for-3 with two flyouts and a ground out.

Mark Ecker (2-0) earned the win for Lakeland (32-42, 3-6) with two scoreless innings of relief.

Clearwater looks to rebound in the rubber match of the three-game set against Lakeland on Thursday night at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium. RHP Julian Garcia (5-4, 3.18) toes the rubber for the Threshers against the Flying Tigers' LHP Tarik Skubal (4-4, 2.98). First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., with coverage starting at 6:15 p.m. with Threshers Live! The Pre-game show on threshersbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from June 27, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.