Tampa Tarpons Game Notes: vs. Florida

8/27 Tampa vs. Florida - Game 1 (of four) - George M. Steinbrenner Field (Tampa, FL) - 6:30 p.m.

Pitching Matchup: LHP Joey Wentz (3-2, 2.03) vs. RHP Deivi Garcia (1-0, 1.59).

Live Audio: TuneIn Radio (Tampa Tarpons Broadcast Network).

LAST NIGHT: The Daytona Tortugas forced extras in the rubber game at Jackie Robinson Ballpark by scoring the tying run in the bottom of the 9th, but the Taprons rallied for five runs in the 10th and held on to win, 7-5, to claim the series...RHP Garrett Whitlock started and labored through 3.0IP (2H, 1ER, 5BB, 3K, 62P/29S)...Tampa grabbed the lead with two runs in the 5th, including a go-ahead RBI single by Estevan Florial (1-for-5, RBI, R, SB)...LHP Reiver Sanmartín (W, 1-0) completed 6.0IP (5H, 1R/0ER, 0BB, 5K, 84P/54S) in his Tarpons debut...Diego Castillo (1-for-5, RBI, R), Dom Thompson-Williams (1-for-3, BB, HBP, RBI, R, SB, CS), Isiah Gilliam (2-for-4, 2 2B's, BB, RBI, R) and Ben Ruta (2-for-5, 2RBI, CS) strung together four-straight RBI hits in the 10th...RHP Braden Bristo (1.0IP, 2H, 3R/2ER, 1BB, 0K, HR) survived the bottom of the 10th.

RBI MACHINE: By adding another RBI on Sunday, Dom Thompson-WIlliams has a hit and an RBI in six-straight games, batting .346 (9-for-26) with 3HR and 12RBI in that span. Since joining the Tarpons on May 21st, Thompson-Williams leads the Florida State League with 60RBI. The 23-year-old is batting .326 (30-for-92) with 19R, 4 doubles, 3 triples, 7HR, 26RBI and 13BB in August (24 games).

RUTA'S RAKING: Over his last 36 games, Ben Ruta is batting .333 (46-for-138) with 24RBI and 15 runs scored. The 24-year-old also leads all Yankees minor-leaguers with 36 stolen bases.

VS. FLORIDA: Tonight will be the 11th of 14 games scheduled between the Tampa Tarpons and Florida Fire Frogs. The season-series is currently tied, 5-5. Tampa is 2-1 in those games played at GMS Field. Diego Castillo is batting .364 (12-for-33) with 5R, 3 doubles, 4RBI and 1BB in eight games against the Fire Frogs.

FLORIAL FLOWING: Estevan Florial drew three walks on Thursday and enters today with 18BB in August (23 games). Since July 25th, the 20-year-old ranks first in Florida State League with 23BB and eighth with a .404 OBP. Florial also has multiple hits in seven of his last 14 games, batting .322 (19-for-59) with 5 doubles, 2HR and 10BB in that span.

BABY BOMBERS: Tampa leads the league with 103 home runs. No other team has more than 95.

1,000 K CLUB: The Tarpons' pitching staff became the first to reach 1,000 strikeouts in the Florida State League this season. Tampa leads the league in strikeouts, totaling 1,216K entering today. That is 76K more than the team ranked second (Clearwater - 1,140). Tampa is averaging 9.21 K-per-game and is on pace for 1,289K, which would beat its own FSL single-season strikeout record set last season with 1,215K.

STRIKEOUTS FOR A CAUSE: The Tarpons have partnered with the American Cancer Society. Throughout the month of August, each time a strikeout is recorded by a Tampa pitcher, money will be raised for cancer research. The Tarpons are asking fans to donate $1.00 for every time a Tampa pitcher strikes out an opposing batter in the 31 games scheduled for August. To donate, fans must visit www.PledgeIt.org/TampaTarpons.

FOR STARTERS: RHP Deivi Garcia (1-0, 1.59) will make his fifth start with Tampa...Last time out, made a quality start and earned the win at St. Lucie on 8/21 (6.0IP, 7H, 1ER, 1BB, 2K, 82P/54S)...Made his season debut by starting for Tampa on 6/5 vs. St. Lucie (4.2IP, 2H, 2R/1ER, 3BB, 7K, 1HB, 83P/50S)...Has spent most of his season with Single-A Charleston, going 2-4 with a 3.76 ERA (40.2IP, 31H, 19R/17ER, 10BB, 63K, 5HR, 6HB) in eight starts...Tallied a career-high 12K in 6.0 shutout IP (2H, 0BB, 1HB, 96P/62S) in a win vs. Augusta on 7/25...Rejoined Tampa on 8/6 and logged 7.0 perfect innings (12K, 82P/56S) in Game 2 of a doubleheader vs. Clearwater...Named Florida State League "Pitcher of the Week" for August 6th-12th.

2017: Combined with the DSL Yankees, the GCL Yankees West and Rookie-level Pulaski to go 6-2 with a 3.30 ERA (60.0IP, 42H, 23R/22ER, 19BB, 85K, 7HR) in 13 games (10 starts)...held opponents to a .202 (42-for-208) BA...started the season with the DSL Yankees, going 1-1 with a 1.17 ERA (15.1IP, 10H, 3R/2ER, 2BB, 18K, 1HR) in three starts...was transferred to the GCL Yankees West on 6/26 and went 3-0 with a 3.24 ERA (16.2IP, 9H, 6ER, 4BB, 24K, 3HR) in four games (two starts)...was promoted to Pulaski on 7/24 and went 2-1 with a 4.50 ERA (28.0IP, 23H, 14ER, 13BB, 43K, 3HR) in six games (five starts).

Personal: 19-years-old, 5-9, 163 - Bonao, Dominican Republic...Signed by the Yankees as a non-drafted free agent on 7/2/15...Ranked as the No. 14 Yankees prospect by Baseball America and the No. 12 Yankees prospect by MLB Pipeline.

