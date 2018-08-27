Walker Named Florida State League Pitcher of the Week

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Florida State League announced its Player and Pitcher of the Week honors on Monday afternoon, and Florida Fire Frogs' right-handed pitcher Jeremy Walker was named Pitcher of the Week for the week of Aug. 20-26. The Gardner-Webb product made two starts this past week, allowing just one run over 13 innings of work for an ERA of just 0.69.

The 23-year-old struck out 14 batters, with a season-high of nine occurring in the home finale against the Lakeland Flying Tigers (DET) on Sunday afternoon.

Walker joins teammates Braxton Davidson and Ian Anderson 2018 Florida players to take home a weekly award. Anderson earned Pitcher of the Week twice this season before being promoted to Double-A Mississippi.

Florida will take to the road for the final road trip of the season to start a four-game set at George M. Steinbrenner Field against the Tampa Tarpons beginning Monday night. LHP Joey Wentz (3-2, 2.03) takes the mound for the Fire Frogs against the Tarpons' RHP Deivi Garcia (1-0, 1.59). First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., with coverage starting at 6:15 p.m. with the Florida Fire Frogs Pre-game Show on the Florida Fire Frogs Broadcasting Network.

