Stone Crabs Game Notes - Mon, Aug 27 vs Daytona

The Stone Crabs return to Charlotte Sports Park for their final homestand of the season Monday, holding a 1.5 game lead over the Fort Myers Miracle for the second half title. Kenny Rosenberg makes the start at 6:35 p.m. against the Daytona Tortugas. Andrew Jordan will get the ball for Daytona.

Coverage starts at 6:20 p.m. on the Stone Crabs Baseball Network.

STONE CRABS SQUEAK OUT FINALE

The Stone Crabs squeaked out the finale of Sunday's doubleheader in Clearwater, scoring the final run on a wild pitch to win 3-2 in extras. Trevor Charpie went two innings in relief to get the win after Jhonleider Salinas spun three scoreless in relief. After a 3-3 road trip, Charlotte returns home for their final homestand.

DOWN TO THE WIRE

The Stone Crabs have made a habit of playing close games over the past two weeks.

Of their last 13 games:

- 9 have been decided by 1 run

- 11 have been decided by 2 runs or less

- 6 were determined in the final turn at bat

- 3 went to extra innings

PLAYOFFS ON THE MIND

The Stone Crabs are looking to reach the postseason for the fifth time in ten years. They captured their lone championship in franchise history in 2015, reaching the finals in 2009, 2010 and 2013.With 11 games remaining, Charlotte is only two wins away from the team record in second half victories (38). If the Stone Crabs finish 41-28 (.594) or better, they would set the franchise mark for best second half winning percentage (.585, 2013).

HOME SWEET HOME

The Stone Crabs have taken advantage of home field advantage in a big way in 2018, boasting the best home record in the league, primarily due to pitching:

W-L R/G OPS ERA WHIP

Home 41-19 5.3 .750 3.65 1.32

Away 29-39 5.1 .751 4.63 1.42

CLUTCH CRABS

The Stone Crabs continue to fare much better in close games lately than they did earlier in the season. The Stone Crabs entered June 9 with a 4-12 record in one-run games. Since then, they've gone 24-15 in games decided by two runs or less, walking off on their opponent six times.

HISTORY IN THE MAKING

The Stone Crabs have already broken the single-season franchise records for runs, home runs, RBI and doubles and are on pace for several more:

"18 Total "18 Pace Record

Runs 667 709 611 (2011)

AVG .273 .273 .264 (2013)

Hits 1,169 1,242 1,204 (2011)

Doubles 264 281 257 (2011)

Home Runs 80 85 76 (2013)

RBI 614 652 551 (2011)

OBP .343 .343 .332 (2010)

SLG .407 .407 .383 (2013)

DOUBLE DIPPING

The Stone Crabs have hit more doubles (264) than everyone else in the rest of the league by at least 42 (Dunedin - 222), and have scored 80 more runs than everyone else. Tristan Gray and other Stone Crabs are already well within the franchise's single-season leaders:

Home Runs

Doubles

1

Jeff Malm - 14 (2013)

1

Michael Sheridan - 38 (2011)

Alejandro Segovia - 14 (2013)

2

Tristan Gray - 36 (2018)

3

Tristan Gray - 13 (2018)

3

Brandon Lowe - 34 (2017)

Mark Thomas - 13 (2011)

Tyler Bortnick - 34 (2011)

Patrick Leonard - 13 (2014)

5

Richie Shaffer - 33 (2013)

Runs

RBI

4

Shawn O'Malley - 73 (2009)

3

Tyler Bortnick - 70 (2011)

5

Thomas Coyle - 72 (2014)

4

Brett Sullivan - 67 (2017)

6

Tristan Gray - 69 (2018)

5

Tristan Gray - 66 (2018)

7

Tim Beckham - 68 (2010)

6

Mark Thomas - 64 (2011)

8

Robbie Tenerowicz - 64 (2018)

Jesus Sanchez - 64 (2018)

BEST IN THE BIZ

The Tampa Bay Rays' affiliates boast the best combined record in the Minor Leagues (512-340, .601), a full 35.5 games ahead of the St. Louis Cardinals.

