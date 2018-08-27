Mets, Flying Tigers Postponed on Monday
August 27, 2018 - Florida State League (FSL) - St. Lucie Mets News Release
LAKELAND, Fla. - Monday's doubleheader between the St. Lucie Mets and Lakeland Flying Tigers at Joker Marchant Stadium was postponed due to inclement weather.
The teams will now play doubleheaders on Tuesday and Thursday. A single nine-inning game is scheduled for Wednesday.
First pitch for Tuesday's twin bill is set for 5 p.m.
