Florida Fire Frogs Game Notes: August 27, 2018

August 27, 2018 - Florida State League (FSL) - Florida Fire Frogs News Release





TODAY'S GAME: Game one of a four-game series against the Tampa Tarpons (NYY) at George M. Steinbrenner Field...Game one of an eight-game road trip against the Tarpons and Charlotte Stone Crabs (TB)...Florida is coming off a series loss to the Lakeland Flying Tigers (DET) at Osceola County Stadium to wrap up the home schedule...Fourth, and final, series (14 games) between Florida and Tampa in 2018, with series tied at 5-5...The Fire Frogs dropped a three-game series at home against the New York Yankees affiliate in Tampa from May 10-12.

TODAY'S STARTING PITCHER: 20-year-old Joey Wentz makes his 15th start of the season (first since July 19) in the series opener against the Tampa Tarpons...The 6'5" lefty entered the 2018 season as the 10th-ranked prospect in the Atlanta Braves organization, according to MLB.com...The Shawnee Mission East High School product lasted only two innings against the Clearwater Threshers at Spectrum Field on July 19, allowing a run on two hits, a walk and one strikeout...The southpaw tossed just 24 pitches in the outing...Monday will be Wentz's third start against the Tarpons in 2018...The Leawood, Kan. native has allowed five runs on four hits, nine walks and five strikeouts through 7.2 innings in his previous two starts...On May 11 at George M. Steinbrenner Field, Wentz allowed those five runs on six free passes and two hits, while striking out just one.

FLORIDA CLOSES HOME SLATE WITH WIN OVER LAKELAND: The Florida Fire Frogs closed out their 2018 home schedule with a 4-3 victory over the Lakeland Flying Tigers on Sunday afternoon at Osceola County Stadium. The Atlanta Braves affiliate finished the season with a 21-38 mark at home during its second season, and is 46-72 overall.

The Fire Frogs used a three-run fourth to take a 3-0 lead. The scoring started with a two-run triple by Greyson Jenista, who then scord on a wild pitch to Jordan Rodgers to cap off the frame.

Jeremy Walker won his second consecutive start with one run allowed over six innings for his 12th quality start of the season.

QUALITY WALKER: Jeremy Walker tossed his team-leading, 12th quality start of the season on Sunday in the finale against Lakeland...The Gardner-Webb product has bounced back from a rough month of July by posting a 3-1 record through his five starts in the final month of the season, with a season-high, 30 strikeouts and 33.2 innings...Over the last two Augusts, the right-hander is 6-1 with an ERA of 1.86 (13er/63.0ip).

LET THE WATER FLOW: Drew Waters extended his on-base streak to a team-high 16 games with two more hits on Sunday...The 2017 second-round draft pick is hitting .300 since the streak began on Aug. 10.

SPOILER ALERT: With the Fire Frogs being eliminated from playoff contention, the team's role through the remaining eight games will be to play "spoiler." Of the remaining contests, four are against the Charlotte Stone Crabs, who lead the FSL South by 1.5 games over the Fort Myers Miracle.

BUILDING THE PIPELINE: MLB Pipeline revealed its updated prospect rankings, and nine Atlanta Braves farmhands cracked the top-100...Of the nine, seven either currenlty played, or have previously played for the Fire Frogs: Kyle Wright (24), Ian Anderson (38), Austin Riley (43), Cristian Pache (57), Luiz Gohara (61), Touki Toussaint (76), and Drew Waters (98).

