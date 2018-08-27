Ibandel Isabel Hits Record Setting Jack

PORT CHARLOTTE, FL - Ibandel Isabel hit a two-run home run off RHP Orlando Romero in the eighth inning on Monday night in the Tortugas 9-6 loss at Charlotte Sports Park for his Daytona franchise record setting 33rd of the season. Isabel also tied the Florida State League record that was set by Edward Levy in 1950 and tied by James Fuller in 1971.

The Stone Crabs scored early and often, putting up seven runs on the board over the first two innings.

Carl Chester and Rene Pinto both hit RBI singles in Charlotte's four-run first inning off RHP Andrew Jordan. Jake Fraley drove in one with a fielder's choice ground-out and Jermaine Palacios drew a bases-loaded walk to force in the other.

The first two Stone Crab hitters reached in the second, and they both came into score on a Fraley triple to make it 6-0. Fraley came into score two-batters later on a Tristan Gray sacrifice fly to run the lead to 7-0.

Taylor Trammell hit a two-out, two-run single with the bases loaded to get Daytona on the board in the top of the third.

Palacios drove in a run with a single in the fifth to run the lead to 8-2.

Daytona added two more in the sixth. With two-outs and runners on second and third, Trammell came into score on a LHP Kenny Rosenberg wild pitch to make it 8-3. Brantley Bell moved to third on the play and scored on a Bruce Yari ground-out to cut the deficit to 8-4.

Charlotte loaded the bases with no-one out in the sixth against RHP Brian Hunter, and Kevin Padlo drove in the Stone Crabs ninth run with a sacrifice fly.

Isabel's one-out, two-run homer in the top of the eighth rounded out the scoring at 9-6.

Rosenberg (10-2) gets the win. He allowed four runs on five hits and two walks in six innings with four strikeouts. Jordan (1-7) takes the loss. In 2/3 of an inning, Jordan allowed four runs (two earned) on two hits and four walks with a strikeout. LHP Ivan Pelaez tossed a perfect top of the ninth to earn his seventh save.

The Tortugas will look to snap their three-game losing streak on Tuesday when RHP Tommy Bergjans (4-2, 3.67) gets the ball. RHP Brian Shaffer (2-1, 3.04) will go for the Stone Crabs.

First pitch Tuesday is scheduled for 6:35 PM with coverage beginning at 6:20 PM with the Metcare Pregame Show on AM 1230, AM 1490, and FM 106.9 WSBB.

NOTES: The Tortugas fall to 7-46 when trailing after 6 and 0-41 when trailing after 8... The Tortugas have an FSL best 19 home runs in 25 August games... Bruce Yari is 4-for-his-last-9 after being 4-for-his-last-49. Tonight was his 26th multi-hit game of the season... Brantley Bell recorded his 28th multi-hit game of the season... Since joining the Tortugas on 4/19, Ibandel Isabel's 33 home runs are the most in all of minor league baseball. Only three players in the MLB have 33+ during that span (Kris Davis, JD Martinez, Jose Ramirez)... LHP Carlos Diaz has allowed just one hit over his last 5 outings.

