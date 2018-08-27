Flying Tigers vs. Mets Doubleheader Postponed
August 27, 2018 - Florida State League (FSL) - Lakeland Flying Tigers News Release
Lakeland, FL - Today's scheduled Florida State League doubleheader against the St. Lucie Mets at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium has been postponed due to inclement weather. All paid tickets may be exchanged for any 2018 Flying Tigers home game.
Today's scheduled game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Tuesday, August 28 at 5:00 p.m. The make-up game from June 24 will be made-up on Thursday, August 30 at 5:00 p.m. Gates to Publix Field will open at 4:30 p.m. on both days.
The Flying Tigers are the Class A Advanced Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers. For more information please visit the Flying Tigers online at www.LakelandFlyingTigers.com or call (863) 686-8075.
