Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. Phoenix Rising FC - Game Highlights

August 16, 2025

Manuel Arteaga scored 29 seconds after coming on as a substitute to earn the Tampa Bay Rowdies a 1-1 draw against Phoenix Rising FC at Al Lang Stadium after 18-year-old Pierce Rizzo had opened the scoring for the visitors with his first goal in the professional ranks.







