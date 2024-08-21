Tacoma Shuts Out Sacramento In Opener

TACOMA, WA - Manager John Russell earned his 1,000th career managerial victory, as the Tacoma Rainiers (71-50) beat the Sacramento River Cats (63-58) by a score of 2-0, Tuesday at Cheney Stadium.

It was all about the starting pitching matchup early on, as Emerson Hancock and Mason Black matched each other pitch-for-pitch. Each starter tossed five no-hit frames, eventually broken up in the sixth inning.

Wade Meckler got the first hit of the game for either side but was immediately erased by a double play, keeping them off the board. Tacoma answered with their first hit of the game in the home half of the inning, a double by Samad Taylor.

Taylor later came around to score on a sacrifice fly by Tyler Locklear, giving the Rainiers a 1-0 lead. They padded their lead in the seventh inning on an RBI single from Taylor, and that is where it stayed.

Chris Devenski and Joey Krehbiel each spun scoreless innings of relief, as Krehbiel earned his team-leading 10th save of the year and Tacoma their sixth straight win.

POSTGAME NOTES: Emerson Hancock delivered 6.2 shutout innings, allowing just two hits and two walks while striking out five. He lowered his ERA to 3.45, earning his fifth win of the season. Samad Taylor collected two of Tacoma's three total hits, going 2-for-4 with a run scored, a double and an RBI out of the two-hole.

Tacoma and Sacramento will play game two of their six-game series tomorrow night, with first pitch from Cheney Stadium scheduled for 7:05 pm. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/tacoma.

