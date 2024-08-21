OKC Baseball Club Game Notes - August 21, 2024

August 21, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas (15-31/46-75)

at Oklahoma City Baseball Club (22-24/62-59)

Game #122 of 150/Second Half #47 of 75/Home #59 of 75

Pitching Probables: ELP-RHP Randy Vásquez (0-4, 8.64) vs. OKC-RHP J.P. Feyereisen (1-5, 6.14)

Wednesday, August 21, 2024 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Live

Today's Game : The Oklahoma City Baseball Club continues its series against the El Paso Chihuahuas at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark trying for a fifth straight win. OKC has won four consecutive games for the first time since late May and tonight can match its longest winning streak of the season at five games (April 21-26)...¡Celebración Cielo Azul! presented by OG&E continues and Oklahoma City will take the field as Cielo Azul de Oklahoma City as part of MiLB's Copa de la Diversión, or Fun Cup. Tonight is also "Less Likes More Love Night" presented by Snapchat. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the first 500 fans receive a Snapchat rally towel giveaway. Additionally, the first 100 fans to the game have the chance to receive a Snapchat T-shirt.

Last Game : The Oklahoma City Baseball Club scored seven runs over the first two innings and Ryan Ward drove in four runs in a 10-3 win against the El Paso Chihuahuas Tuesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Oklahoma City scored three runs in the first inning on a RBI single by Dalton Rushing followed by a two-run home run by Andre Lipcius. OKC jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the second inning, adding four more runs on a wild pitch, sacrifice fly, bases-loaded walk and a fielder's choice. El Paso scored its first run in the third inning on a RBI double by Tirso Ornelas and added two more runs in the fifth inning on a RBI single coupled with an OKC fielding error. Ward brought in OKC's final three runs of the night, including in the sixth inning when he lined a RBI single into right field and in the eighth inning when he lined another two-run single into right field. Four OKC relievers combined to hold the Chihuahuas scoreless over the final four innings, allowing a combined three hits and one walk with six strikeouts.

Today's Probable Pitcher : J.P. Feyereisen (1-5) is set to open a bullpen game for the second time in OKC's last four games overall...Feyereisen most recently pitched Aug. 17 in Las Vegas as he opened another bullpen game. He allowed one run and four hits with one walk and one strikeout over 2.0 innings for his longest outing since June 17 with the Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado...Over five appearances with OKC this month, he has allowed three runs (two earned) and five hits with three walks and six strikeouts over 6.0 innings...His last 13 appearances have all come with OKC after he was optioned by the Los Angeles Dodgers June 21 and outrighted to OKC July 3...He has opened three previous games with OKC this season and overall with OKC, Feyereisen has made 25 appearances, going 1-5 with a 6.14 ERA over 29.1 innings with 22 K's against 11 walks...He also made 10 relief appearances with the Dodgers, posting an 8.18 ERA and 0-1 record over a combined 11.0 innings with nine strikeouts and five walks...He did not play the 2023 season as he continued rehabbing from surgery in 2022 that repaired the labrum and rotator cuff in his right shoulder...Feyereisen spent his 2022 season with Tampa Bay, making 22 relief appearances, but did not pitch after June 2. He was designated for assignment by Tampa Bay Dec. 13 and traded to the Dodgers Dec. 14 in exchange for pitcher Jeff Belge...He was originally selected by Cleveland in the 16th round of the 2014 MLB Draft out of the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point...Tonight is his sixth career start in what will be his 342nd career appearance at any level...This marks the third time in six games OKC has had a bullpen game.

Against the Chihuahuas : 2024: 6-7 2023: 9-9 All-time: 56-49 At OKC: 26-19

Oklahoma City and El Paso are playing their third and final series of the season and second of 2024 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. All 18 scheduled meetings between the teams are taking place during the second half of the season within a span of 39 games...El Paso won the most recent series between the teams July 30-Aug. 4 at Southwest University Park, 4-2. The Chihuahuas scored six or more runs in each game and held OKC to three runs or less in four of the six games. OKC's two wins were by a combined three runs while the Chihuahuas won each of their four games by at least four runs (+22 total)...OKC split a six-game series against the Chihuahuas July 9-14 with OKC winning three of the final four games of the series including a 5-4 walk-off win in 11 innings in the series finale...Entering this series, the Chihuahuas had won only two more games than OKC in the season series, but owned a +30 run differential at 79-49...Through the first 12 meetings of the season between the teams, Austin Gauthier led OKC with 13 hits, while Kody Hoese had 10 RBI and four homers to lead OKC...OKC and El Paso split their 2023 season series, 9-9, and OKC has won just one season series between the teams since 2015, going 1-2-2 in season series over the last five seasons. OKC's lone series win against the Chihuahuas during the span came during the 2021 season when OKC went 14-9...Each team scored 115 runs in the 2023 season series and the Chihuahuas had a slight, 27-26, edge in homers last season with the teams going 3-3 in OKC and 6-6 in El Paso...OKC went 3-3 against the Chihuahuas in OKC last season and went 15-11 against El Paso at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark from 2021-23. So far this season, OKC has won four of the first seven games between the teams in OKC.

Back to School Bump : OKC is now 7-1 in the last eight games and 10-4 in the last 14 games following a 15-28 stretch from June 12-Aug. 3. Among PCL teams, OKC's 10-4 record since Aug. 4 trails only Tacoma's 12-2 mark...OKC's overall record improved to 62-59 as the team is now three games above .500 for the first time since July 4 (44-41). OKC was last four games above. 500 following a win June 27 (41-37)...Tonight OKC will look to open a third consecutive series 2-0...OKC went on to win its last series in Las Vegas, 5-1, taking five of six games of a series for the first time since May 28-June 2 in Albuquerque. It was the third time overall this season OKC finished a series with five wins as OKC also won five of six games April 2-7 against Albuquerque at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...The series in Las Vegas also marked OKC's first series win in a six-game set since that May 28-June 2 series in Albuquerque as OKC had lost or split eight straight six-game series (0-3-5) and lost or split nine of the last 11 series overall (1-5-5) also winning a three-game series in Las Vegas July 1-3...OKC won at least four straight games on four occasions over the first 55 games of the season, but this is the first time it has happened over the last 66 games.

Dinger Details : Oklahoma City has now homered in eight straight games for the second time this season and first time since a season-best streak of 11 straight games with a homer May 28-June 8 (23 HR). OKC has hit 18 home runs over the last eight games, including hitting 16 homers across the six-game series at Las Vegas Ballpark - tied for the team's most in a six-game series this season (April 23-28). It was also the most homers by any team in the PCL last week by five (Reno - 11)...On Friday night, OKC hit five home runs for the first time since Aug. 11, 2023 at Tacoma. Also on Friday, Dalton Rushing, Kody Hoese and Ryan Ward homered consecutively to start the fourth inning. It was the first time Oklahoma City collected back-to-back-to-back home runs since Joc Pederson, Scott Van Slyke and Willie Calhoun did it June 9, 2017 against Round Rock...On the other hand, OKC held the Chihuahuas without a homer Tuesday and has not allowed a homer in two of the last three games and in four of the last eight games. OKC has allowed one home run over the last three games and a Triple-A-low 111 home runs this season.

The Warden : Ryan Ward finished with a game-high three hits and four RBI Tuesday night. Ward went 3-for-5 with three singles and recorded four RBI for the second time in four games. Tuesday was also his third multi-hit outing in the last six games (8x22, 10 RBI)...Ward is up to 88 RBI this season with OKC - tied for third-most in the PCL. Including three RBI during a rehab assignment with the Arizona Complex League Dodgers, he is up to 91 RBI this season - four RBI shy of matching his career-high mark of 95 RBI with OKC last season...Ward paces the PCL with 29 home runs, and including a homer hit during his rehab assignment, his 30 homers total rank third overall in the Minors this season. Ward has surpassed his previous career high of 28 homers in 2022 with Double-A Tulsa...His 29 homers with OKC are the most by an OKC player since Jason Martin hit 32 homers in 2022 and Ward is just the sixth OKC player during the team's Bricktown era to hit 29 or more home runs in a season...Ward ranks second in the league in SLG (.586) and extra-base hits (57), tied for third in total bases (219), tied for fourth in triples (60) and tied for seventh in OPS (.904).

Rush Hour : Dalton Rushing went 2-for-4 with a walk, RBI and scored two runs last night to extend his current team-best hitting streak to six games (9x24), including four extra-base hits, six RBI and eight runs scored. He has also reached base safely in each of his first 13 Triple-A games with OKC, slashing .311/.439/.511...His hitting streak is the longest active streak by an OKC player and his on-base streak is tied with Andre Lipcius as the longest active on-base streak by an OKC player...Rushing is ranked as the No. 1 prospect in the Dodgers organization by both Baseball America and MLB Pipeline while being ranked No. 36 overall by the former and No. 39 by the latter.

Up to Kode : Kody Hoese went 2-for-4 with a walk and RBI Tuesday. He leads OKC with 19 hits and 14 RBI in August, while his four homers are tied with Diego Cartaya for most on the team in August. He is batting .404 (19x47) in August with nine extra-base hits...Among PCL leaders this month, Hoese ranks second in SLG (.787) and OPS (1.268), third in AVG (.404) and OBP (.481)...Over his last 13 games with a plate appearance, Hoese is batting .425 (17x40) with eight extra-base hits, including three homers, 12 RBI and 11 runs scored...Since July 27 (20 G), Hoese is 25-for-64 (.391) with 12 extra-base hits, 15 RBI and 14 runs scored.

Peaks and Valleys : Last night, Oklahoma City scored six or more runs for the sixth time in the last seven games and scored double-digit runs for the fourth time in seven games. OKC has scored 59 runs over the last seven games - the most runs scored by a PCL team during the span. OKC's 49 runs scored during the series in Las Vegas marked the most runs scored by the team in a six-game series since May 28-June 2 in Albuquerque (59 R)...OKC is now 15-13 following the All-Star Break and in the team's 15 wins, OKC has scored 120 runs (8.0 RPG) with 159 combined hits. However, in the team's 13 losses during the span, OKC has scored 30 runs (2.3 RPG), with two or fewer runs in nine of the 13 defeats, and has 86 hits.

Around the Horn : Drew Avans is 18 hits away from tying Kelly Dransfeldt (1999-2002) as the Bricktown-era career leader in hits (448). Throughout this season, Avans has established new Bricktown-era career records for runs scored (330), walks (251) and triples (26)...Andre Lipcius hit his 22nd home run of the season, recorded three RBI and scored two runs Tuesday. His 22 homers are sixth-most in the league and are a new career high for Lipcius, who has reached base in 13 straight games. He is 5-for-11 over his last three games...Opponents have been successful in 37 straight stolen base attempts going back to July 31 (18 games). During the last series between OKC and El Paso July 30-Aug. 4, the Chihuahuas went 21-for-21 in stolen base attempts, including games with eight and 10 steals, and added another stolen base last night...Connor Brogdon made his first appearance with OKC during his current Major League Rehab Assignment. He pitched a scoreless sixth inning, allowing one walk with two strikeouts. He faced four batters and threw 14 pitches (eight strikes).

