Oklahoma City Takes Down El Paso

August 21, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The Oklahoma City Baseball Club scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to break a 2-2 tie and held on to win 5-2 against the El Paso Chihuahuas Wednesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. It was the fifth consecutive win for Oklahoma City, while the Chihuahuas have lost nine games in a row.

The Chihuahuas' two runs came on a sacrifice fly by José Azocar in the first inning and a solo home run by Cal Mitchell in the top of the fifth. It was Mitchell's 13th home run of the season and his second in his last six games. Paul Fry pitched a scoreless and hitless two innings of relief for the Chihuahuas.

Chihuahuas leadoff hitter Brandon Lockridge had a single, a walk and a stolen base in the loss. Oklahoma City scored twice in the bottom of the first inning Wednesday, which was the sixth consecutive game that El Paso has allowed runs in the first inning.

Box Score: Gameday: Chihuahuas 2, Baseball Club 5 Final Score (08/21/2024) (milb.com)

Second Half Team Records: El Paso (15-32), Oklahoma City (23-24)

Next Game: Thursday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. El Paso RHP Gabe Mosser (6-6, 5.79) vs. Oklahoma City RHP Landon Knack (4-3, 3.97). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

