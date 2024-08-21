Aces Extend Winning Streak to Seven Games in 2-1 Win Over Las Vegas

August 21, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







Reno, NEV. - The Reno Aces (27-18, 62-58) extended their winning streak to seven games after taking down the Las Vegas Aviators (23-21, 60-60) in a close 2-1 victory in Tuesday's series opener at Greater Nevada Field.

The scoring didn't start on either side until the eighth inning. Las Vegas took a 1-0 lead after a Nick Allen solo shot off Jose Castillo, however, the Aces turned it around in the bottom half. Tristin English stepped up with the bases loaded and came through, driving in Jorge Barrosa on an RBI single to second base. Ronaldo Hernandez then took one for his team, taking a four-seam fastball off the wrist to score Albert Almora and give the Aces a 2-1 lead.

Barrosa and Almora each collected doubles in the win. Almora leads the Pacific Coast League in doubles with 37.

Tommy Henry was solid on the mound, leaving the Aviators scoreless across five frames with four strikeouts and two walks. The southpaw is second in the PCL in punchouts (54) behind Salt Lakes Reid Detmers (63) in the second half.

Slade Cecconi registered his first save of the campaign, shutting the door in the ninth with one strikeout and no walks.

Reno will continue their hot run in Wednesday's matchup against the Las Vegas Aviators, the Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. PT.

Aces Notables

Tristin English: 2-for-3, 1 RBI,

Ronaldo Hernandez: 0-for-3, 1 RBI

Albert Almora: 2-for-3, 1 2B

Jorge Barrosa: 1-for-2, 1 2B, 2 BB

Single-game tickets are sold at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

-ACES-

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.