Salt Lake Takes Series Opener Over Round Rock, 9-6

August 21, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - The Round Rock Express (22-23 | 59-60) fell in the series opener at Smith's Ballpark to the Salt Lake Bees (26-20 | 58-62) by a final score of 9-6 on Tuesday evening.

Round Rock starter RHP Chase Anderson (0-2, 7.04) collected the loss following 4.0 innings with five runs, and three earned runs, on seven hits. He issued two walks with four strikeouts. Salt Lake starter LHP Kenny Rosenberg (6-6, 4.40) earned the win following 6.0 innings with three earned runs on five hits, four walks and seven strikeouts.

Along the Train Tracks:

The Express offense received a leadoff home run from 1B Justin Foscue. His solo shot quickly made it 1-0.

The Bees responded with a run in the bottom of the second frame. After singles from DH Eric Wagaman and CF Bryce Teodosio, SS Elliot Soto flipped a single into center field to tie the score at one apiece.

Round Rock RF Sandro Fabian belted his 16th home run of the year in the third frame. Following a two-out single for 1B Blaine Crim, Fabian smashed a two-run shot to left field as the E-Train led, 3-1.

Salt Lake answered in the home half of the third inning when 2B Keston Hiura drilled a solo shot to right field which cut the lead at 3-2.

In the fifth, the Bees rallied for four runs. After a walk for LF Gustavo Campero, a single for 2B Keston Hiura and a walk for 1B Willie Calhoun, a throwing error for Express 3B Matt Duffy on a ground ball from RF Jordyn Adams allowed all three runs to score. Adams wheeled around to third base on the error. He scored on a sacrifice fly from DH Eric Wagaman which made it 6-3.

Salt Lake tallied three more runs in the seventh inning. 3B Charles Leblanc singled before a triple by Adams plated Leblanc. A two-run bomb for DH Eric Wagaman gave the home team a 9-3 advantage.

Round Rock scratched back. The Express scored two runs in the eighth inning. After a leadoff double from Crim, Fabian doubled to plate one run. An infield single from Duffy later scored Fabian to cut the lead at 9-5.

In the ninth, Crim smashed a solo homer but that would be all for the Express as they fell, 9-6.

E-Train Excerpts:

Express DH Blaine Crim went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run, an RBI and two runs scored. In 15 games this month, Crim is slashing .315/.358/.594 with three doubles, one triple, four home runs, 10 RBI, 10 runs scored, three walks and 13 strikeouts. In 39 games since June 27 he is hitting .392 (56-143).

Round Rock OF Sandro Fabian finished 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, three RBI, two runs scored and a walk. Fabian owns a seven-game hitting streak where he is 12-for-27. He has eight RBI's in his last four games.

Next up: Round Rock and Salt Lake return tomorrow for game two of the series. Express RHP Jack Leiter (5-4, 3.36) is slated to face Bees RHP Sam Bachman (1-1, 0.90). First pitch is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. CT from Smith's Ballpark.

