Oklahoma City Baseball Club Earns 5-2 Win Over El Paso

August 21, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Andy Pages hit a go-ahead solo home run in the fifth inning as the Oklahoma City Baseball Club went on to a 5-2 win against the El Paso Chihuahuas Wednesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. With the score tied, 2-2, in the fifth inning, Pages launched a solo home run out to left field to put Oklahoma City ahead. OKC (23-24/63-59) went on to load the bases later in the inning and Alan Trejo lined a two-run double down the left field line to push the lead to 5-2. El Paso (15-32/46-76) grabbed the first lead of the night on a sacrifice fly in the first inning, but Oklahoma City scored twice in its first at-bat to take a 2-1 lead. Dalton Rushing connected on a RBI double and Ryan Ward brought in a run when he hit into a fielder's choice in the first inning. El Paso tied the score in the top of the fifth inning on a solo home run by Cal Mitchell.

Of Note:

-Oklahoma City extended its winning streak to five games and took a 2-0 lead in its series against El Paso. The five-game winning streak matches the team's longest of the season previously set April 21-26OKC is now 8-1 in the last nine games and is 11-4 in the last 15 games.

-In his first game with OKC since being optioned by the Los Angeles Dodgers Aug. 19, Andy Pages went 2-for-4 with a home run and scored two runs. He also picked up an outfield assist in center field, connecting with catcher Diego Cartaya to throw out José Azocar at home plate in the fourth inning as part of a double play. Wednesday was his first game with OKC since April 14 after he played 98 Major League games with the Dodgers this season.

-With Pages' homer in the fifth inning, Oklahoma City has now homered in nine straight games for the second time this season and first since a season-best streak of 11 straight games with a homer May 28-June 8. OKC has hit 19 home runs over the last nine games.

-Wednesday was a bullpen game for OKC and six pitchers combined to hold the Chihuahuas to two runs. Oklahoma City has now held each of its last three opponents to three runs or less, allowing eight total runs during the stretch.

-Dalton Rushing went 1-for-3 with a double, RBI and scored two runs. He extended his current team-best hitting streak to seven games (10x27), including five extra-base hits, seven RBI and 10 runs scored. He has also reached base safely in each of his first 14 Triple-A games with OKC.

-Ryan Ward singled, drew a walk, scored a run and recorded a RBI. He now has five RBI over the first two games of the current series and has 10 RBI over the last five games. Including three RBI during a rehab assignment in the Arizona Complex League, Ward is up to 92 RBI this season and is three shy of matching his career-high mark of 95 RBI with OKC last season.

-Alan Trejo finished with a multi-hit game, going 2-for-4 with a double and a game-high two RBI. He has hit safely in three straight games (4x13).

- Oklahoma City took the field as Cielo Azul de Oklahoma City presented by OG&E. Since 2018, Oklahoma City has participated in MiLB's Copa de la Diversión, or Fun Cup, which aims to celebrate each participating community's Hispanic and Latino fans.

Next Up: Oklahoma City and El Paso continue their series at 7:05 p.m. Thursday as ¡Celebración Cielo Azul! presented by OG&E continues at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Tickets for all remaining 2024 OKC Baseball Club home games are available at okcbaseball.com/tickets. Live radio coverage of each OKC Baseball Club game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

