Isotopes Fall to Space Cowboys, 7-2

August 21, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land, TX - Elehuris Montero connected on a homer in the first frame, but the Isotopes allowed three runs in both the first and third innings en route to dropping game two of the series to Sugar Land, 7-2, Wednesday night at Constellation Field.

Topes Scope: - With the loss, the Isotopes fall to 3-5 during the 12-game road trip after dropping four of six to Round Rock last week.

-Albuquerque has lost 15 of its last 24 games in Sugar Land dating back to 2022.

-The Isotopes scored just two runs on the night, the fourth time in the last eight contests the club has been limited to three tallies or fewer.

-Albuquerque also registered just four hits, tied for the second fewest in a game in 2024. It's also the third time the Isotopes have been held to four hits in their last eight games.

-The Isotopes scored a run in the opening frame, the seventh-straight game the club has scored first, extending their season-best streak.

-Albuquerque relented three runs in the first inning, bringing their season total to 101 tallies allowed in the opening frame, the fourth-most in all of MiLB.

-Sugar Land's AJ Blubaugh tossed 6.0 innings and allowed just two runs on three hits with six strikeouts. It's the 19th quality start by an opponent in 2024 and the fourth of the road trip. It's also the third time Blubaugh has held the Isotopes to three hits or fewer in 2024 (two hits in other two starts).

-Rockies right-hander Ryan Feltner made his first rehab start with the Isotopes and tossed 2.2 frames and relented five runs, three earned, on four hits and two walks with three strikeouts.

-Elehuris Montero connected on his 11th homer of the year and his 20th multi-hit contest, first since August 11 vs. Sacramento. Also collected his first RBI since August 11, six game drought. The homer was just his second extra-base hit (double) in his last seven games.

-Hunter Goodman doubled to extend his Triple-A on-base streak 12 games. During the stretch he is slashing .340/.379/.868 with five doubles, a triple, seven homers, 19 RBI and four walks. He also pushed his hit streak to eight games, the second-longest active streak in the Pacific Coast League. Slashing .389/.410/.1.028 with five doubles, six homers and 16 RBI.

-Willie MacIver went 0-for-4 with two punchouts, ending his 15-game on base streak. Slashed .290/.357/.516 with three doubles, one triple, three homers, 12 RBI and five walks.

-Yanquiel Fernandez has registered an RBI in four-straight games, his longest streak since also tallying an RBI in four-straight with High-A Spokane June 10-16

On Deck: The Isotopes and Space Cowboys meet for game three of the series tomorrow at 6:05 pm from Constellation Field. Albuquerque is slated to start Carson Palmquist while Sugar Land is scheduled to start Ryan Gusto.

Pacific Coast League Stories from August 21, 2024

