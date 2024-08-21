Destructive Sixth Inning Plagues Bees, Downed by Round Rock

The Salt Lake Bees couldn't keep up with the contagious bats of the Round Rock Express on Wednesday night, dropping the second game of a six-game series at Smith's Ballpark by a final score of 18-5.

The Bees pitching staff performed uncharacteristically against the Express as it started with Sam Bachman (L, 1-2), getting roughed up across his 5.2 innings for eight runs on 10 hits while giving up a pair of long balls on the hill for his third start in the black and yellow. Salt Lake hasn't allowed 18 or more runs since June 24 of last season against Sugar Land (21). Four arms entered out of Salt Lake's bullpen as the unit allowed nine runs, but only four were marked as earned. On the other side of things, Jack Leiter (W, 6-4) kept the Bees offense at bay long enough the Round Rock to build their lead. Leiter also fired 5.2 innings and totaled nine punchouts while permitting two runs with one coming across as earned.

Andrew Knapp got things going for the visiting club in the third inning, powering a three-run home run into right field. Dustin Harris added on with a two-RBI single into center field, stretching Round Rock's lead to five runs. The sixth inning catapulted the Express into the driver's seat, scoring seven times for most runs the Bees have allowed in a single inning this season. Trevor Hauver tallied the first run of the inning with a solo shot before Jax Biggers added an RBI double. Justin Foscue and Sandro Fabian both drove in runs before an error allowed Hauver to clear the loaded bases with a three-run double, pushing Round Rock's lead to 12-0. The Bees responded with a two-run inning in the ensuing frame as Jake Marinsick mashed a solo home run to left field, his 11th of the season. Eric Wagaman plated the second run for the Bees with a two-out RBI single up the middle. Both teams went back and forth for the remainder of the game, but Round Rock kept their distance by a healthy cushion.

The Bees will continue their series against the Round Rock Express tomorrow evening at Smith's Ballpark as first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. After grabbing "PCL Pitcher of the Week" honors, left-hander Reid Detmers is on the docket to make his 13th start of the season for Salt Lake while Adrian Sampson is set to make his second start of the season against the Bees this season after coming off of a stellar start last week as well.

