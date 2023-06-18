Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes: vs. ABQ (1:35 PT)

Following Monday's off/travel day, the Rainiers will visit El Paso for the first time since September 2021, in a weeklong series that begins Tuesday evening.

Tacoma Rainiers (34-34) vs. Albuquerque Isotopes (26-42)

Sunday, June 18, 2023, 1:35p.m. PT | Cheney Stadium: Tacoma, WA

LHP Kyle Hart vs. RHP Luis Cessa

GRAND OPENING, GRAND CLOSING: Tacoma is 25-14 in series openers since last season began (primarily six-game series). The Rainiers were 18-9 in series openers in 2022, which accounted for 25% of their win total (72-78).

After dropping their first three series finales this season, the Rainiers have won seven of their last eight to conclude a set, including four straight. Tacoma's 2023 combined record in fifth and sixth games of a series is 14-6 (7-3 on Sunday).

DON'T BEAT TRAFFIC: 19% of Tacoma's 21 home wins this season have come via walk-off, after Taylor Trammell delivered #4 with a 10th inning liner to the centerfield wall on Friday. Nine of 35 Rainiers home wins in 2022 were walk-offs, meaning 23.2% of the last 56 home wins at Cheney Stadium (13) have ended in walk-off.

ADIOS: This afternoon against Albuquerque is the first conclusion of a 2023 Rainiers season-series. All 12 of Tacoma's games vs. Sugar Land will be in the second half, beginning on August 1.

THE REAL DELO: Rainiers outfielder Zach DeLoach extended his on base safely streak (since 5/11) to 31 games on Friday (single, 2 R). DeLoach is batting .336 (39x116) over his last 31 games, with a .908 OPS; his OBP is .442 (20 BB) and he's slugging .466 (10 XBH) over this stretch. DeLoach has also hit safely in 27 of his last 30 games. The Triple-A rookie has climbed to seventh in the PCL in walks (41 BB), where he's two behind teammate Cooper Hummel for the club lead. DeLoach's 70 hits are PCL top 10.

JAKE RAKE: Rainiers INF/OF Jake Scheiner currently ranks top four in the Pacific Coast League in home runs (17), extra-base hits (32), runs scored (53) and RBI (56). Scheiner's 17 homers lead all Mariners MiLB players; top prospect outfielder Jonatan Clase has 16 HR between High-A Everett and Double-A Arkansas.

Scheiner has hit safely in 15 of his last 17 games, batting .324 (23x71), with 5 HR (9 XBH), 23 RBI, a .422 OBP (10 BB) and a 1.028 OPS...Scheiner is slugging a robust .606 since May 21. The Triple-A rookie is slugging .578 with a .972 OPS over his first 60 games at the level.

JUST R LUCK: Based on runs scored/allowed (Rainiers are +9 at 423-414), Tacoma (34-34) is technically "unlucky" by one game thus far; their record should be 35-33, according to the "Pythagorean win-loss" equation. The Rainiers have one of only four positive run differentials in the 10-team Pacific Coast League.

A REAL MCCOY GOOD STRETCH: Rainiers shortstop Mason McCoy has hit safely in 17 of his last 20 games (since 5/24), reaching base safely in 18. He's batting .338 during this stretch (25x74, 18 RBI) with 9 XBH (3 HR). McCoy's on base percentage during his last 20 games is .420 (.961 OPS), thanks to drawing 11 walks.

STEALY MAN: Mason McCoy's 19 stolen bases lead the Rainiers and are tied for third-most in the Pacific Coast League; he has yet to be caught stealing this season. McCoy is already threatening his career-high of 22 steals, with the 2022 Rainiers (124 GP). Cooper Hummel is seventh in the PCL in swipes, with 16 (43 GP). Tacoma's 89 SB (20 CS, 81.65%) lead the league (by 3) entering today's action (Salt Lake, 86 SB). Last season, Tacoma led all of Triple-A (by 13), with a franchise record 205 stolen bases.

RISP-Y BUSINESS: With runners in scoring position, Tacoma is carrying the second-highest OPS (.905) and OBP (.411) among Triple-A clubs (Reno leads both). Tacoma's 48 home runs with at least one runner on are fifth-most in Triple-A (3rd in PCL; Las Vegas and Albuquerque).

MT GOES HOME: Albuquerque 1B/OF and local product Michael Toglia, a 2016 graduate of Gig Harbor High School, is playing his second career series at Cheney Stadium this week. Last season from August 16-21, Toglia enjoyed his first professional visit back to Tacoma to the tune of a .407 average (11x27) with five doubles, two homers and eight RBI (1.263 OPS) in his first action against the Rainiers (6 GP, 3-3 series split). Toglia played three seasons at UCLA (2015-17) before he was Colorado's first round draft selection in 2019 (23rd overall).

Toglia hit his fourth career home run at Cheney on Saturday, an eighth inning grand slam in an 8-5 Tacoma victory. He's now a .313 hitter against the Rainiers (15x48), over 11 games.

UNI-WATCH: The 2023 Tacoma Rainiers have the following record by uniform top...R Red (8-10), Home White (9-8), Road Grey (2-3), Navy (7-10), 1960 Fauxback (3-1), La Familia de Tacoma (4-0), Special Auction (1-2).

The Fauxbacks, replete with "Slammin' Sam The South Sound Salmon" sleeve patch, are now worn for every Sunday game at Cheney Stadium.

