Late-Inning Explosion Helps Cats Capture Series Win

SUGAR LAND, Tex. - A seven-run frame gave the Sacramento River Cats all the cushion they needed on Sunday against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, earning a victory in this six-game set by taking the finale with an 11-2 final.

Neither side had scored more than one run in any inning prior to the away half of the seventh, with the River Cats (33-36) doing so first by putting up tallies in the second and third. Leading off Sacramento's second set of swings was Isan Diaz, and he put the River Cats on the board for the first time by hammering a 1-1 pitch over the right-center fence.

An inning later Sacramento took advantage of a two-out error by the Space Cowboys (31-38) when Brett Wisely sent a double the other way down the left-field line, scoring Bryce Johnson all the way from first base.

Sugar Land cut the deficit in half in the fourth when Bligh Madris hit a leadoff triple, then crossed the plate in the next at-bat on an RBI single by Quincey Hamilton. That would chase starter Drew Strotman, who allowed just the one run on three hits while fanning five in 3.2 innings.

Earning the final out then returning in the fifth was Mauricio Llovera (1-0), who had retired each of his first three hitters but then yielded a two-out solo homer by Justin Dierden that drew the game level.

Picking him up in the sixth was the Sacramento offense, as Johnson dropped down a bunt single to make his way aboard and then advanced to third on a hit-and-run with Brett Wisely. That was when Sugar Land starter Misael Tamarez (0-2) exited the contest, and his replacement Austin Davis spiked a pitch in front of the plate that allowed Johnson to score the go-ahead run.

Nearly all of the game's runs were scored in that seventh, which saw Sacramento bring 11 total hitters to the plate, as well as eight consecutive batters reaching base. It was the fifth time this season that the River Cats have scored seven runs in a single frame, the first instance since they did so twice in the series finale against Las Vegas a week ago on June 11.

A Ricardo Genoves walk and Michael Gigliotti double had a pair in scoring position with one out, and there to deliver was Will Wilson with a two-RBI single through the middle. Wilson has been hot in June, as he has 15 RBI in 14 games and has logged a 1.021 OPS.

Far from over, a pair of walks to Johnson and Wisely loaded the bases just in time for Fitzgerald to step to the plate. On a 2-2 pitch, Fitzgerald sent a high fly ball that carried all the way over the wall in left field for the third Sacramento grand slam this season. It was the first grand slam and eighth homer of the season for Fitzgerald, who was playing in the outfield for the first time in his professional career.

Driving in the final run of the frame was Jacob Nottingham as he collected an RBI double with a knock to left that scored Diaz, who had reached after generating a multi-hit night on a single to right field.

Putting the cap on the series once again was Fitzgerald, who became the fifth River Cat to have a multi-home run game this season when he blasted a ball to left in the ninth that brough the game to its final of 11-2. For Fitzgerald it was his first two-homer game since he also hit two as a member of Double-A Richmond on Aug. 20, 2022. It was also the seventh three-homer game by Sacramento this season, and their 17th overall multi-homer game.

While Llovera collected the win after his 1.1 innings of work, allowing one run on one hit with three strikeouts, it was the following trio of relievers that helped secure the game with scoreless appearances until the offensive explosion.

First of that group was Erik Miller, who notched his second hold by going 2.0 innings with three punchouts and one hit allowed. Hurling an inning each was Cole Waites and Jorge Guzman, with Waites fanning and walking one while Guzman surrendered a hit and punched out two.

Seven of nine Sacramento hitters tallied hits with four recording multiple knocks, which included Fitzgerald and Diaz who both scored twice. Fitzgerald was responsible for five RBI, the third five-RBI game by a River Cat this year. Generating three runs was Johnson, who finished 1-for-3 with a pair of walks.

The Texas road trip continues for Sacramento, as they continue out to Round Rock, Tex. to begin a six-game series on Tuesday beginning at 5:05 p.m. (PT).

