Round Rock Holds off El Paso

The El Paso Chihuahuas lost 6-3 to the Round Rock Express Sunday night Dell Diamond. Round Rock won five of the six games in the series.

Second baseman Tim Lopes went 2-for-4 with two singles and was the only El Paso player with multiple hits. Alfonso Rivas reached base three times for the Chihuahuas, going 1-for-2 with a double and two walks. Five Chihuahuas relievers appeared Sunday and none of them allowed any earned runs. El Paso relievers haven't allowed an earned run in 16 of their last 17 appearances.

Chihuahuas reliever Jake Sanchez faced eight batters in the series and didn't allow any baserunners. The Chihuahuas have lost eight of their last nine games. El Paso does not play on Monday.

Box Score: Chihuahuas 3, Express 6 Final Score (06/18/2023) on Gameday (milb.com)

Team Records: El Paso (29-40), Round Rock (40-29)

Next Game: Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time from Southwest University Park. Tacoma RHP Marcus Walden (2-1, 6.56) vs. El Paso TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

