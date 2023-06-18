Dodgers Hold off Bees, 14-5

June 18, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







Devin Mann hit two home runs, including a game-tying home run in the fifth inning and a grand slam in the sixth inning, as the Oklahoma City Dodgers defeated the Salt Lake Bees, 14-5, Saturday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Salt Lake (32-35) built a 3-0 lead in the third inning before the Dodgers responded with four runs in the bottom of the inning. The Dodgers (47-20) loaded the bases before Ryan Ward and Kole Calhoun each hit two-run singles to give OKC a 4-3 lead. The Bees added two runs in the fourth inning to go ahead, 5-4. Then in the fifth inning, the Dodgers took the lead. Devin Mann hit a solo home run out to center field to tie the score, 5-5. Bryson Brigman added a RBI double for a 6-5 advantage. The Dodgers went on to score six runs in the sixth inning, including a grand slam by Mann and two-run double by Justin Yurchak. Hunter Feduccia's two-run ground-rule double in the seventh inning boosted OKC's lead to nine runs as the Dodgers tied the series, 2-2.

Of Note:

-With Saturday's win, the first-half Pacific Coast League champion OKC Dodgers improved to 47-20 overall and own the team's best record through 67 games during the Bricktown era (since 1998)...The Dodgers improved to 22-9 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark and are 16-6 in their last 22 home games.

-Devin Mann hit two home runs, going 2-for-3 with a game-high five RBI and two walks as he reached base four times. It was his second multi-homer game of the season, as well as second in a span of seven games. Mann's five RBI tied his season-high mark set June 2 against Reno in OKC...Mann leads the Dodgers with 63 hits and 52 RBI this season and took over the team lead in home runs as he now has 10 homers this season.

-Jahmai Jones reached base four times with a single, game-high three walks and scored a game-high three runs. Jones' single in the sixth inning extended his hitting streak to 21 games - tied for the longest hitting streak in the league this season. The hitting streak is the third-longest in OKC's Bricktown era as only two other OKC players since 1998 have extended a hitting streak beyond 20 games, most recently accomplished by Anderson Hernandez when he put together a team-record 30-game streak Aug. 2-Sept. 2, 2011...During his current hitting streak, Jones is 31-for-69 (.449) with 18 extra-base hits, 15 RBI, 21 walks and 18 runs scored...Jones also extended his on-base streak to 29 consecutive games for the second-longest on-base streak by an OKC player in 2023. He has reached base at least twice in 19 of the last 21 games.

-The 14 runs scored by the Dodgers marked the fourth time in the last seven games, third time in the last five games and second time during the current series OKC scored at least 14 runs in a game. The Dodgers' 129 runs scored since June 1 are most in the Minors.

-In addition to Devin Mann, Hunter Feduccia and Bryson Brigman each finished with multi-hit games for the Dodgers, while Ryan Ward, Kole Calhoun, Feduccia and Justin Yurchak had multi-RBI nights.

-Starting pitcher Landon Knack made his Triple-A debut after joining the team from Double-A Tulsa. He pitched two scoreless innings before allowing two home runs in the third inning. Overall, he allowed three runs on four hits over 2.2 innings with three walks and three strikeouts. He faced 14 batters and threw 61 pitches, including 32 for strikes.

-Saturday was OKC 89ers Night and Dodgers players and coaches wore special retro OKC 89ers jerseys and hats in recognition of the franchise's pre-Bricktown history.

What's Next: The series between the Dodgers and Bees wraps up at 2:05 p.m. Sunday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Following the game, kids can take the field to run the bases. Single-game tickets for OKC Dodgers games through June are available at okcdodgers.com/tickets. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. Video broadcasts of all OKC Dodgers home games are now available to be streamed live for free on the Bally Live app.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 18, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.