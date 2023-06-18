Ledo Stifles OKC Offense, Bees Take Series

The Salt Lake Bees earned their first road series win of the season, as they edged the Oklahoma City Dodgers 4-3 on Sunday afternoon. The Bees jumped in front with two runs in the second inning. With one out, Jack Lopez singled, Jared Oliva walked and Chris Okey singled to load the bases. Brett Phillips followed with a sacrifice fly and David Fletcher followed with an RBI double to give the Bees a 2-0 lead. Phillips would add another sacrifice fly in the sixth inning for a 3-0 lead. Oklahoma City would score two unearned runs in the 7th to cut the Salt Lake lead to one, but Lopez built the lead back to two with his third home run of the season with the bases empty in the eighth.

Andrew Wantz gave up a run in the ninth to cut the Bees' lead to 4-3, but induced the ground ball out that ended the game and earn his third save of the season. Salt Lake starter Luis Ledo (2-0) picked up the win, as he went five innings and allowed no runs and just one hit with three strikeouts and three walks. Lopez led the Bees 12 hit attack with three hits, including a homer, with one run batted in and three runs scored. Flether and Jo Adell each had two hits and Phillips drove in two runs with those two sacrifice flies. Salt Lake took three out of the five games in Oklahoma City to take the series.

