OKC Dodgers Game Notes - June 19, 2023

June 18, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







Salt Lake Bees (32-35) at Oklahoma City Dodgers (47-20)

Game #68 of 149/First Half #68 of 74/Home #32 of 74

Pitching Probables: SL-RHP Luis Ledo (1-0, 4.62) vs. OKC-RHP Matt Andriese (5-2, 4.50)

Sunday, June 18, 2023 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 2:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: Bally Live, MiLB.tv

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers wrap up their series against the Salt Lake Bees with a 2:05 p.m. Father's Day matinee at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The series is tied, 2-2, and the Dodgers will try for their 11th series win of the season after starting the season 10-1-0 through their first 11 series...Following the game, kids can take the field to run the bases.

Last Game: Devin Mann hit two home runs, including a game-tying home run in the fifth inning and a grand slam in the sixth inning, as the Oklahoma City Dodgers defeated the Salt Lake Bees, 14-5, Saturday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Salt Lake built a 3-0 lead in the third inning before the Dodgers responded with four runs in the bottom of the inning. The Dodgers loaded the bases before Ryan Ward and Kole Calhoun each hit two-run singles to give OKC a 4-3 lead. The Bees responded with two runs in the fourth inning to go ahead, 5-4. Then in the fifth inning, the Dodgers took the lead. Devin Mann hit a solo home run out to center field to tie the score, and Bryson Brigman added a RBI double for a 6-5 advantage. The Dodgers went on to score six runs in the sixth inning, including a grand slam by Mann and two-run double by Justin Yurchak. Hunter Feduccia's two-run ground-rule double in the seventh inning boosted OKC's lead to nine runs..

Today's Probable Pitcher: Matt Andriese (5-2) makes his team-leading 13th start of the season...He picked up his fifth win in his last eight starts June 11 in El Paso. He allowed four runs (three earned) and nine hits over 5.1 innings with one walk and four strikeouts in the Dodgers' 24-5 win....Andriese was named May's PCL Pitcher of the Month by MiLB and in four starts, he went 2-0 with a 1.77 ERA. He held opponents to a .194 average and did not allow an earned run in two of his four starts and just one earned run in another outing. He allowed 14 hits over 20.1 IP with four walks and 13 K's, posting a 0.89 WHIP. It was his first career monthly award and second honor of 2023 as he was named PCL Pitcher of the Week for May 8-14....Over his last eight starts, Andriese has posted a 2.53 ERA and the Dodgers have gone 7-1 in those games...Andriese is in his 13th professional season and signed with the Dodgers Jan. 30 after spending the 2022 season with the Yomiuri Giants of Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball, going 5-2 with a 2.86 ERA over 15 games. He notched 56 strikeouts against 14 walks in 63.0 IP...Andriese was selected in the third round of the 2011 MLB Draft by San Diego from UC Riverside and made his ML debut with Tampa Bay April 10, 2015 at Miami. He's made a total of 217 appearances in the Majors with five different teams throughout his career...Tonight is his second career appearance against the Bees and first since the 2013 season with Tucson.

Against the Bees: 2023: 2-2 2022: 8-4 All-time: 69-61 At OKC: 38-29

The Dodgers and Bees meet for their first of two series during the 2023 season and lone series at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...The teams closed out the 2022 season against one another with a three-game series in OKC, which the Dodgers swept, 3-0, and outscored the Bees, 11-4. The Dodgers finished 5-1 against the Bees in OKC last season and won the overall season series, 8-4. The Dodgers have now won seven straight season series against Salt Lake and have not lost a season series to the Bees since 2013 as they split their 2014 series, 2-2...Drew Avans and Michael Busch led the Dodgers with 12 hits apiece against the Bees last season, while Ryan Noda had nine RBI and Avans scored 12 runs. OKC outscored Salt Lake, 64-47....Since OKC became affiliated with the Dodgers, the team owns a 30-16 advantage against the Bees in the Triple-A version of the Freeway Series and are 14-9 at home compared to 16-7 in Salt Lake...The Dodgers and Bees are meeting 12 times this season for a third straight season after meeting four times or less each season from 2003-19.

Crowning Achievement: The Dodgers clinched the Pacific Coast League's first-half championship this week as well as a playoff berth. By virtue of winning the first half in the split-season format, the Dodgers will host a best-of-three PCL Championship Series Sept. 26-28 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark against the winner of the second half (or second-place finisher should the Dodgers also win the second half). The International League will do the same, and each Triple-A league champion will advance to Las Vegas for the 2023 Triple-A National Championship Game Sept. 30. This is the first time the PCL season has been split into halves during OKC's Bricktown era...OKC last won a PCL division title in 2018 and the team owns 10 PCL division titles and three PCL conference titles since 1998. OKC will seek its first league championship since 1996 this fall.

Trend Setters: At 47-20, the OKC Dodgers have the most wins and best winning percentage among all 120 full-season teams in Minor League Baseball. Only the 51-23 Tampa Bay Rays have more wins in affiliated professional baseball but have played seven more games...OKC is 25-9 since May 9 and has lost consecutive games just once during the 34-game stretch...The Dodgers reached 45 wins in 63 games - faster than any PCL team since at least 2005, as data from 2004 and earlier is not available. The previous fastest PCL team to 45 wins since 2005 was the 2015 OKC Dodgers who reached win No. 45 in game No. 67 (45-22). No other OKC team during the Bricktown era (since 1998) has had fewer than 22 losses through 67 games and the team's best previous record through 67 games was 45-22 in 2015...OKC is 22-9 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark this season with a 16-6 mark over their last 22 home games. The team's lone consecutive home losses this season came during the current series. OKC is 5-0-0 in home series this year and today will look to avoid its first home series loss of the season.

What a Mighty Good Mann: Devin Mann hit two home runs Saturday, going 2-for-3 with a game-high five RBI and two walks as he reached base four times. It was his second multi-homer game of the season, as well as second in a span of seven games, and he hit his first career grand slam in the sixth inning. The grand slam followed his fifth-inning game-tying solo home run as he homered in consecutive at-bats and innings...Mann's five RBI tied his season-high mark set June 2 against Reno in OKC and also tied his career-high mark for RBI in a game...After hitting four home runs through his first 48 games of the season, Mann has now hit six home runs over his last nine games. All 10 of his home runs this season have occurred since May 7 (29 G)...Mann has hit safely in 15 of his last 18 games, going 29-for-68 (.426) with seven homers, 11 extra-base hits and 28 RBI. He has at least one RBI in 10 of his last 13 games (22 RBI)...Mann paces the Minors with 24 doubles this season, while his 34 extra-base hits are second-most in the PCL, his 52 RBI are tied for fifth, his .992 OPS is ninth and his 117 total bases are tied for ninth in the league.

Keeping Up with the Joneses: Last night Jahmai Jones reached base four times with a single, game-high three walks and scored a game-high three runs. Jones' single in the sixth inning extended his hitting streak to 21 games - tied for the longest hitting streak in the league this season with Round Rock's Elier Hernandez (also active). The hitting streak is the third-longest in OKC's Bricktown era as only two other OKC players since 1998 have extended a hitting streak beyond 20 games, most recently accomplished by Anderson Hernandez when he put together a team-record 30-game streak Aug. 2-Sept. 2, 2011...During his current hitting streak, Jones is 31-for-69 (.449) with 18 extra-base hits, 15 RBI, 21 walks and 18 runs scored. Since his hitting streak began May 19, Jones leads all qualified players in the Minors in all three slashline categories at .449/.587/.884 as well as OPS (1.471). His last hitting streak to reach 21 games was part of a career-high 25-game streak with High-A Inland Empire from July 27-Aug. 24, 2017...Jones also extended his on-base streak to 29 consecutive games for the second-longest on-base streak by an OKC player in 2023 and one shy of tying Devin Mann's team-best 30-game on-streak this season, which is third-longest in the league. He has reached base at least twice in 19 of the last 21 games, including 11 of his last 12 games...Overall this season among PCL leaders, Jones' 17 doubles are tied for third, his 1.053 is fourth, his .452 OBP is fifth and his .601 SLG is seventh.

Light Switch Offense: After scoring a combined five runs over their previous two games and matching the team's lowest-scoring two-game stretch of the season, the Dodgers scored 14 runs Saturday. The Dodgers have now scored at least 14 runs in four of the last seven games, three of the last five games and twice during the current series...The six runs scored by the Dodgers in the sixth inning last night marked the sixth time this season OKC has scored six or more runs in an inning, but was the second time in the current series...Last Sunday's 24-5 win in El Paso and Tuesday's 17-8 win against the Bees were OKC's two highest-scoring games of the season and the most combined runs in back-to-back games by the team in the Bricktown era (since 1998). The 24 runs scored by the Dodgers Sunday tied the team record for runs scored in a game during the Bricktown era and was the third time an OKC team scored 24 runs since 1998, joining a 24-5 win over Colorado Springs Aug. 3, 2013 and a 24-4 win at Albuquerque June 22, 2004...The Dodgers finished with 17 hits Tuesday, including a season-high 11 for extra bases, after piling up 21 hits Sunday for the team's most in a game since May 23, 2014 when OKC had 22 hits in a 12-10 win at Memphis...Last night, all nine players in the OKC batting order scored at least one run, while eight of nine players finished with a hit. It's the third time in five games all players in the lineup scored at least once...Although they have played at least one fewer game than most teams, the Dodgers' 129 runs scored since June 1 are most in the Minors.

Dinger Details:Devin Mann's grand slam was the fourth hit this season by the Dodgers - but first at home - and Mann is the fourth different player to hit a grand slam this season, following David Freitas, Luke Williams and Justin Yurchak. The grand slam was also the second hit by the Dodgers in a span of five games after Yurchak hit one in El Paso June 11...The Dodgers have now hit 24 homers over the last 12 games and have gone deep at least once in 11 of the 12 games, with seven multi-homer games during the stretch. Since June 3, OKC's 24 homers are third-most in the league and tied for fourth-most in Triple-A, although they have played at least one fewer game than the PCL's other top teams. The stretch included a season-best streak of nine consecutive games with a home run (20 HR) that ended Wednesday afternoon. Prior to the power surge, the Dodgers had 13 homers over their previous 19 games and just 22 homers over the previous 37 games...On the other hand, the Dodgers allowed two more home runs last night and have now allowed 16 home runs over the last 10 games, with at least two homers in seven of the 10 games.

Around the Horn: Last night was the Dodgers' ninth win this season after trailing by at least three runs, matching their entire 2022 season total...The Dodgers have won five consecutive series finales entering today. When aiming for a series win the finale this season, the team is 5-0...Hunter Feduccia has reached base seven times over the last two games, with four hits, including two doubles, and three walks. Over his last four games, the catcher is 7-for-14 with three doubles, five RBI, five walks and four runs scored...Bryson Brigman collected two more hits Saturday for his fifth multi-hit outing in eight games with OKC this month. In June, he is batting .394 (13x33) with four extra-base hits and eight RBI...OKC pitchers have 30 strikeouts over the last two games and 50 K's through the first four games of the current series...The Dodgers scored each of their final 10 runs with two outs last night, going 7-for-11 with five extra-base hits with two outs between the fifth and eighth innings.

