Round Rock Wins Closes Out Series Over El Paso in 6-3 Victory

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Chupacabras de Round Rock (40-29) hit the 40-win mark after closing out the series against the El Paso Margaritas (29-40) with a 6-3 victory at Dell Diamond on Sunday night.

Round Rock reliever RHP Chase Lee (3-1, 3.22) earned a win after throwing 2.0 scoreless innings that saw one El Paso hit and five strikeouts. El Paso starter RHP Pedro Avila (1-5, 9.29) was tagged with the loss after giving up eight hits and allowing five runs in 3.0 innings on the mound. Round Rock LHP Jake Latz secured his third save of the season after a 1-2-3 ninth inning with three strikeouts.

Along the Train Tracks

Round Rock hopped on the board in the first inning after a single, hit batter, force out and fielder's choice allowed CF J.P. Martinez to round the bases and put the Chupacabras in front 1-0.

In the second inning, a leadoff walk from DH Yoshi Tsutsugo and single from 2B Dio Arias had them both on base for RF Sandro Fabian, who launched a home run to extend the lead to four. 3B Davis Wendzel doubled and was thrown out at third but tallied an RBI, bringing Martinez home for a 5-0 lead.

A pair of singles from El Paso LF Taylor Kohlwey and 2B Tim Lopes set the Margaritas up to score on an error and fielder's choice, respectively, and cut the lead to 5-2 in the fourth inning.

The Margaritas put another run on the board in the sixth after an error in CF Luis Liberato's at-bat allowed 1B Alfonso Rivas to score after drawing a leadoff walk.

The home half of the inning saw SS Jonathan Ornelas work a walk then steal second base before a single from Arias, combined with an error, scored Ornelas to provide some cushion and a 6-3 Chupacabras lead.

E-Train Excerpts:

In his second rehab start, Texas Rangers RHP Glenn Otto threw 3.0 scoreless innings that saw just one El Paso hit and three strikeouts.

Going into Sunday night, Express RF Sandro Fabian had the second-longest streak without a home run, which sat at 12 games. Fabian's three-run home run in the second inning started the five-run inning, which marked 26th time that the Chupacabras have seen four or more runs in an inning this season.

Texas Rangers Brad Miller started in left field and batted third for the Chupacabras on Sunday in game five of his rehab assignment. He finished 1-for-5 with a single and three strikeouts.

Next up: The Round Rock Express will host the Sacramento River Cats (San Francisco Giants affiliate) in a six-game series at Dell Diamond starting on Tuesday, June 20 at 7:05 p.m. Pitchers for both teams are to be determined.

