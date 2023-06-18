Canzone Homers Twice in High-Powered Loss to Aviators

Las Vegas, NV - Dominic Canzone and Alek Thomas showcased their immense left-handed pop in a 15-11 Reno Aces (37-31) loss to the Las Vegas Aviators (32-36) Saturday evening at Las Vegas Ballpark.

In addition to two homers from Canzone and another from Thomas, the Aces received multi-hit production from Buddy Kennedy, Phillip Evans, Diego Castillo, Jorge Barrosa, and José Herrera. Kennedy has been tremendous all season and is 38 for his last 112 (.339) with eight doubles, two triples, a homer, and 18 walks.

Canzone extended his hitting streak to 11 games with his 13th and 14th long balls of the year. Canzone drove in three runs and leads the Aces in OPS, home runs, and RBI. Herrera's two-hit night continued his strong run since re-joining the Aces. The sturdy backstop is 4-for-13 with a homer and a double in the series.

Alek Thomas punished a home run in the eighth to momentarily pull the Aces within five, his third for Reno. Thomas is riding a 14-game hitting streak and is 9-for-22 with two homers in the series. Overall, Reno tallied 17 hits and kept the pressure on throughout the night.

The Aces and Aviators conclude their six-game series Sunday at 12:05 p.m. PT. Brandon Pfaadt is set to make the start and is coming off a 10-strikeout gem in Tuesday's series opener.

Aces Notables:

- Dominic Canzone: 2-for-5, 2 HR, 3 RBI

- Jorge Barrosa: 2-for-5, R, RBI

- Buddy Kennedy: 3-for-6, 3B, 3 RBI

- Phillip Evans: 3-for-3, 2B, RBI, BB

- Diego Castillo: 2-for-5, 2 2B

- José Herrera: 2-for-5, 2B, RBI

- Alek Thomas: 2-for-6, HR, 2 RBI

Following their week in Las Vegas, the Aces will return to Greater Nevada Field on Tuesday, June 20th, when the Albuquerque Isotopes, Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, visit the Biggest Little City for a six-game series.

