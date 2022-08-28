Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes: at Salt Lake (12:05 PT)

August 28, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release







The clubs have alternated wins and losses through the first five games. If the Rainiers can break that pattern today, they'll take the series in their final meeting of the season with the Bees.

Tacoma Rainiers (56-66) at Salt Lake Bees (57-65)

Sunday, August 28, 2022, 12:05 p.m. PT | Smith's Ballpark: Salt Lake City, UT

RHP Darren McCaughan vs. RHP Janson Junk (Federal Way, WA)

#DarrenDay: Rainiers RHP Darren McCaughan (123 K) is tied for third in the PCL in strikeouts. McCaughan's 128.2 IP and 23 games started are each third-most on the circuit entering today's action, and his 1.20 WHIP is third-lowest in the notoriously offensive league. Today's game #123 starting pitching matchup is a rematch of 2022 Opening Day in Tacoma (April 5). On that day, Salt Lake RHP Janson Junk, a native of Federal Way, WA and an alum of the Seattle University baseball program, pitched his first career pro game at Cheney Stadium.

WALK TO THE OCEAN: The Seattle Mariners lead the Major Leagues with eight walk-off wins, following their 3-2 extra-inning triumph over Cleveland on Friday. The Rainiers are tied for the PCL lead in walk-offs with Reno and El Paso, also at eight. Tacoma walked-off to victory seven times between April 9 and July 2 however, four of which were against Salt Lake, including three times in four games (June 29-30 and 7/2). R walk-off "drought" ended on August 21 vs. Albuquerque (details on page 12 of notes).

TURN-R-OUND: Tacoma began this season 9-23 (through May 11), but is 47-43 since. The Rainiers' low-water mark was 16 games under .500 at 28-44 on June 28. They're 28-22 since, 18-15 post-break and 26-22 in the second half.

BARRELED KELENIC: In 68 games this season with Tacoma, outfielder Jarred Kelenic has 80 hits (.285 AVG). 42 of those knocks have gone for extra bases (14 HR), a staggering 52.5% of his Triple-A hit total this season (.544 SLG, .902 OPS). Kelenic's 25 doubles are seventh-most in the PCL, and he's struck out only twice over his last 46 plate appearances.

A REAL MCCOY GOOD MONTH: Rainiers infielder Mason McCoy is on a tear in August, OPSing 1.071 (.364/.707) over 18 games. McCoy has six homers, four doubles and a triple this month, driving in 13 runs thus far, second on the club to only Jarred Kelenic (14 RBI). He's batting .293 over 67 PA (17-for-58, 7 BB) in August.

WHITE, OUT: First baseman Evan White is putting on a power display during this prolonged MLB rehab assignment with Tacoma, as he recovers from hip and sports hernia injuries with his first extended action of the season. White homered four times in eight games on the recent homestand, and OPS'd 1.011 (.344/.667) with five walks during the nine games he appeared in over the season-long 13-gamer (32 PA). In four starts during this series White has doubled four times, including twice last night during a three-hit performance (3 RBI, run).

BIG WILLY STYLE: Since right-handed reliever Taylor Williams joined the Mariners org for a second time from San Francisco/Sacramento on July 22, he's worked 11 scoreless outings in 12 for Tacoma: 13.1 IP, 8 H (0.83 WHIP, .174 BAA), 2 ER (1.35) with three walks and 16 strikeouts. His strikeout rate is 31.4% (51 batters faced). Williams has appeared in 97 MLB games with Milwaukee, Seattle, San Diego and Miami.

A FAMILIAR BUZZ: Salt Lake (City) is one of three current PCL member locales (Las Vegas, Round Rock) that the Tacoma franchise (est. 1960) has an all-time winning record against (377-364-1, since 1960). The Rainiers are 204-220 against the Salt Lake Buzz ('94-'00), Stingers ('01-'05) and Bees ('06-pres.), who were affiliated with the Minnesota Twins ('94-'00) prior to partnering with the Anaheim/Los Angeles Angels (of Anaheim) in 2001.

Tacoma's 377 wins over Salt Lake (City) are second only to their 383 since 1960 against teams from Portland, Oregon (383-352).

THE O'B RELIEVER: Rainiers RHP Riley O'Brien (Seattle-born, Shorewood High School) has struck out 45.5% of batters faced over his last seven appearances (8.2 IP); he's K'd 15 of the last 33 hitters he's faced.

STEAL A BASE, STEAL A TACO(MA): The Rainiers lead all of Triple-A with 154 stolen bases (Omaha of the International League has 153). Tacoma outfielder Forrest Wall is second in the PCL with 35 steals, and became the first to steal 30 bases for the Rainiers since Ian Miller (33) in 2018. Wall is striving to be the first Tacoma player to steal 40 since Lance Blankenship of the 1988 Tacoma Tigers (Oakland A's affiliate).

DEFENDERS OF THE DIAMOND: The Rainiers have committed the fewest errors in the PCL entering today's action (63), and the second-fewest in Triple-A (Nashville, 59). Tacoma is tied with Nashville at a .986 fielding percentage.

UNI WATCH: The 2022 Tacoma Rainiers have the following win-loss record by uniform top: White (18-15), red (20-25), navy blue (7-7), road grey (8-8), "Familia de Tacoma" (2-4, Copa de la Diversion), specialty auction (1-7).

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 28, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.