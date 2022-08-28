Express Shut Down Isotopes with 12-3 Victory on Sunday Night

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The Round Rock Express (67-56) finished their series at Isotopes Park with a dominant 12-3 victory over the Albuquerque Isotopes (54-68). Sunday night's finale saw the E-Train's fifth consecutive win as they won the six-game set 5-1.

Round Rock LHP Kolby Allard (2-3, 4.99) worked his way to the win with a 6.0-inning start that saw one earned run, two hits, two walks and seven strikeouts. Albuquerque starter LHP Logan Allen (0-1, 9.00) got the loss as he allowed three earned runs on four hits and one walk in his Isotopes debut that went 3.0 innings.

Along the Train Tracks:

* Round Rock plated its first run of the night in the first frame when LF Nick Solak reached on a force out then found second as 3B Josh Jung was hit by a pitch. Solak moved to third when DH Andy IbÃ¡ñez grounded into a force out and finally crossed home on a single from C Yohel Pozo. * The Express increased the lead to 3-0 in the second.1B Diosbel Arias worked a leadoff walk then scored as 2B Ryan Dorow doubled before Dorow was plated on a Smith groundout. * The bottom of the fourth saw the Isotopes scratch their first run across as SS Alan Trejo launched a solo home run into left center field. * The top of seventh inning saw two Round Rock home runs as Arias led the frame off with a solo bomb before Solak went yard to score teammates RF Sandro Fabian and Smith, who had reached on a double and hit-by-pitch, respectively. The two dingers pushed the E-Train lead to 7-1. * Round Rock continued to tack on runs with five scored in the eighth. Pozo knocked a leadoff single before PR Matt Whatley took his place on the basepaths. Whatley continued his trip as Arias singled, Fabian hit into a fielder's choice and Dorow tallied the RBI single. A bases-loaded walk for Smith scored Arias before Solak sent both Fabian and Dorow home with a double. IbÃ¡ñez scored the final Express runner with a single and gave the good guys a 12-1 advantage. * Albuquerque trimmed the lead to 12-3 in the bottom of the ninth thanks to a two-run home run from DH Carlos Perez. Round Rock RHP Chase Lee logged the final three outs on two strikeouts and one groundout to secure the victory for the Express.

E-Train Excerpts:

* The Express claimed their 11th series win of the season as they finished 5-1 against the Isotopes thanks to five consecutive wins. Round Rock outscored Albuquerque 63-32 during their six-game set and finished the season with an overall record of 16-8. * Four Round Rock batters recorded multiple hits as 1B Diosbel Arias tallied three and LF Nick Solak, C Yohel Pozo and 2B Ryan Dorow all finished with two. Solak led the way for RBI with five while CF Josh Smith and Dorow had two apiece. * Relievers RHP Ryder Ryan and LHP John King posted scoreless outings out of the bullpen as each tossed one inning and struck out two of the Isotopes batters. * Round Rock jumped El Paso in the Pacific Coast League East Division standings after Sunday night's contests and now sits 4.0 games behind first-place Oklahoma City, who the Express face off against next.

