Rainiers Swat Bees for Second Shutout of a Series Win

August 28, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release









Mason McCoy of the Tacoma Rainiers get on base vs. the Salt Lake Bees

(Tacoma Rainiers, Credit: Trent Lindsey) Mason McCoy of the Tacoma Rainiers get on base vs. the Salt Lake Bees(Tacoma Rainiers, Credit: Trent Lindsey)

Salt Lake City, UT - The Tacoma Rainiers (57-66) took the series four games to two from the Salt Lake Bees (57-66), with a 5-0 victory on Sunday at Smith's Ballpark. Tacoma shutout the home side in both the series opener and finale, and lead the Pacific Coast League with nine shutout victories this season; of those blankings, six have come on the road. Each of the nine batters in Tacoma's order had a hit Sunday - exactly one apiece.

The Rainiers took a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning. Jonathan Villar worked a leadoff walk and eventually scored on a Luis Torrens sac fly. It 3-0 in the fifth after Mason McCoy got things started with a leadoff single lined to left. McCoy moved to third base when Drew Ellis doubled to left, and scored on Tacoma's second sac fly, this one from Forrest Wall. Ellis scored on a Villar two-out triple to center. Villar has tripled in consecutive games, after a 4-for-4 night (HR, 3 RBI, 3 runs) on Saturday.

In a planned shorter outing, Rainiers RHP Darren McCaughan tossed four shutout innings. He allowed only one hit and did not walk a batter, striking out two. McCaughan started the opener and finale of the weeklong set.

Abraham Toro tripled to center to lead off the eighth and scored on sac fly number three, this time off the bat of Jarred Kelenic. Torrens smacked a solo shot to right-center later in the frame, and his first Triple-A homer this season made it 5-0 and concluded the day's scoring.

A Rainiers reliever parade of Taylor Williams, Matthew Boyd, Brennan Bernardino, Matt Koch and Nick Ramirez each pitched an inning to complete the three-hit shutout. For the third time this season, the Tacoma pitching staff did not walk a batter.

Following an off day on Monday, Tacoma will open a home series against the Sacramento River Cats on Tuesday, a 7:05 p.m. PT first pitch at Cheney Stadium. Only 12 home games remain on the 2022 schedule.

Rainiers broadcaster Mike Curto will have full coverage on TacomaRainiers.com. All 2022 Rainiers games, home and away, can also be heard for free on the MiLB First Pitch app. HD video broadcasts of every game can be viewed with a MiLB.TV subscription.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 28, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.