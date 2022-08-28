Oklahoma City Spanks El Paso 13-4

The Oklahoma City Dodgers beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 13-4 Sunday in the finale of a six-game series. The game was called after a 44-minute delay at the beginning of the ninth inning due to heavy rain.

Oklahoma City hit six home runs to tie their season high. El Paso's Ryan Weathers allowed one run in one inning in his first relief appearance of the season after making a team-leading 22 starts. Chihuahuas second baseman Connor Hollis went 2-for-4 with two singles and now has a five-game hitting streak, with three multi-hit games in that span.

The Chihuahuas won two of the six games in Oklahoma City and won five of the 12 games on their road trip. First place Oklahoma City is now 4.5 games ahead of third place El Paso with 28 games remaining in the season for the Chihuahuas. The Chihuahuas do not play on Monday.

Team Records: El Paso (66-56), Oklahoma City (71-52)

Next Game: Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Salt Lake RHP Davis Daniel (4-6, 5.57) vs. El Paso TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

