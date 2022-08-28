Space Cowboys, Aviators Combine for 29 Runs in Wild Game

August 28, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







(LAS VEGAS, NV) - The Space Cowboys hit four home runs in a 15-14 loss Saturday night against the Aviators.

Down by five heading into the seventh inning, the team proceeded to score 11 consecutive runs, starting with a leadoff home run by Scott Manea, his second of the year.

Korey Lee gave the team the lead later in that inning, with a tape measure three-run blast that registered at 102 MPH. The home run gave Lee his 19th on the season, and fifth in the series.

The team scored six runs in the seventh inning and followed that up with five more in the eighth. It was the third time in the series that they had scored double-digit runs in a game.

Eight of the nine Space Cowboy hitters recorded a hit in Saturday's contest, and six of them enjoyed multi-hit games.

Yainer Diaz got the team out in front early with a first-inning home run, his 16th in AAA this year. Justin Dirden also took a trip around the pillows, with a 457-ft blast to give the team a 14-8 lead heading into the bottom of the ninth.

The Aviators proceeded to pull off a stunning seven-run comeback in the bottom of the ninth, however, spoiling another offensive onslaught from the Space Cowboys.

Forrest Whitley struck out a season-high seven batters in four innings out of the bullpen, raising his total to 34 on the year.

The Space Cowboys close out their inaugural trip to Las Vegas at 9:05 PM Sunday. Pacific Coast League ERA leader Hunter Brown will take the mound for the Space Cowboys as they look to win the series.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 28, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.