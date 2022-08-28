Dean, Machado homer as River Cats take 5 of 6 vs Aces

August 28, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sacramento River Cats News Release







West Sacramento, Calif. - Two homers and a shutdown effort by righty Ronnie Williams (1-0) and the bullpen fueled the Sacramento River Cats (55-68) to a 5-2 victory in Sunday's series finale with the first place Reno Aces (68-55).

Right fielder Austin Dean, who hit a walk-off grand slam on Friday, kicked off the scoring in the bottom of the second, lining a curveball from righty Corbin Martin 419 feet to center field for a 2-0 lead (105.9 MPH exit velocity).

After Reno tied the game in the top of the third, Sacramento retook the lead in the bottom of the fourth on a sacrifice fly by designated hitter Willie Calhoun.

The River Cats added on an inning later when shortstop Dixon Machado lined his second homer of the homestand, a 406-foot two-run shot to make it 5-2 (102.4 MPH exit velocity).

Williams had a solid effort in a season-high 5.0 innings, earning the win with five strikeouts and two earned runs on four hits and no walks.

The River Cats will enjoy a Monday off day before heading north to take on the Tacoma Rainiers at 7:05 p.m. (PT) on Tuesday. Listen to Johnny Doskow call the game online at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.

Additional Notes

Lefty Andrew Vasquez, righty RJ Dabovich, righty Ken Giles, and lefty Joey Marciano (seventh save) each tossed a scoreless frame to close out the win. The Sacramento bullpen has not allowed an earned run in their last 14.0 innings.

Dean and Machado's blasts gave the River Cats their eighth multi-homer game in nine outings, totaling 24 big flies over that span.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 28, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.