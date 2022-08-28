Salt Lake Shut out by Tacoma in Series Finale

The Salt Lake Bees (57-66) and the Tacoma Rainiers (57-66) wrapped up a six-game series Sunday afternoon as the Bees were shut out by the Rainiers 5-0. It was the second time in the series that the Bees were shut out and the third time in the month of August.

Salt Lake had just three hits in the loss as Jose Gomez and Anthony Mulrine each hit a double and Torii Hunter Jr. went 1-for-3 with a single. Gomez also stole a base, the first of his Triple-A career.

There were just three hits in the game through the first three innings as neither team could get much going. Tacoma scored the majority of their runs on sacrifice flies, hitting them in the fourth, fifth, and eighth innings. Their other RBI came on a triple in the fifth and a solo home run in the eighth.

Salt Lake had a runner on third base in both the fifth and ninth innings, but could not bring them home to score.

The Bees will head to El Paso this week for a six-game series against the Chihuahuas.

