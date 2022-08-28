OKC Dodgers Game Notes - August 28, 2022

El Paso Chihuahuas (66-55) at Oklahoma City Dodgers (70-52)

Game #123 of 150/Home #66 of 75

Pitching Probables: ELP-RHP Thomas Eshelman (1-1, 7.50) vs. OKC-RHP Jon Duplantier (4-3, 5.48)

Sunday, August 28, 2022 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 6:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv/MLB.tv

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers have won back-to-back games and close out their series against the El Paso Chihuahuas at 6:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Dodgers lead the series between the top two teams in the PCL East Division, 3-2, and the first-place Dodgers have a 3.5-game lead ahead of the second-place Chihuahuas with 28 games remaining in the regular season...Tonight's game is scheduled as the free MiLB on MLB.TV Game of the Day and will be available on MLB.TV and MLB.com.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers scored five runs in the seventh inning then held off a late surge by the El Paso Chihuahuas in a 9-8 win Saturday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark to take a 3-2 lead in the series between the top two teams in the PCL East Division. Trailing, 5-4, the Dodgers rallied in the seventh inning to take a 9-5 lead. Jake Amaya and Hunter Feduccia hit back-to-back RBI singles before Miguel Vargas connected on a three-run home run out to center field with two outs for a four-run lead. The Chihuahuas went on to score three runs in the top of the ninth inning before making an out. With the bases loaded, C.J. Hinojosa hit a RBI single before an errant throw on a fielder's choice allowed two more runs to score and cut OKC's lead to 9-8. With runners at second and third base and still none out, Dodgers reliever Heath Hembree struck out the next two batters before a game-ending flyout. Earlier in the night, the Dodgers built a 4-0 lead through three innings, scoring a run on a wild pitch before a two-run double with two outs by Devin Mann in the second inning and a two-out RBI single by Ryan Noda in the third inning. El Paso's Luis Liberato connected on a grand slam in the fifth inning to tie the score and the Chihuahuas took a 5-4 lead on a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Jon Duplantier (4-3) is scheduled to make his 29th appearance and ninth start of the season...Duplantier last pitched Aug. 21 in Sugar Land, throwing a season-high 5.0 scoreless innings, allowing two hits and three walks with a season-high nine strikeouts during a no decision. The nine strikeouts tied his career-high mark and was the first time since Sept. 4, 2017 with High-A Visalia at Modesto he reached the mark. Sunday was Duplantier's longest outing since May 21, 2021 with Reno at Sacramento and his longest scoreless outing since Aug. 6, 2018 with Double-A Jackson against Tennessee. Duplantier left the game with a 1-0 lead, but the Dodgers eventually fell, 5-4, in 10 innings...Duplantier moved into the starting rotation in mid-June. He is 0-2 with a 4.50 ERA as a starter (30.0 IP) with 15 walks and 40 strikeouts. As a reliever, he is 4-1 with a 6.35 ERA (34.0 IP) with 23 walks and 33 strikeouts. The Dodgers are 3-5 in his starts with losses in four straight...Right-handed batters are hitting .204, but lefties are hitting .303...Duplantier was selected by the Dodgers from the Giants in the minor league phase of the Rule 5 Draft Dec. 8, 2021 after he had signed with the Giants just four days prior as a minor league free agent...He was selected in the third round of the 2016 MLB Draft by Arizona out of Rice University...Tonight is his fifth appearance and second start against the Chihuahuas this season. He has allowed a combined three runs and three hits (1 HR) over 9.0 innings with seven walks and nine strikeouts.

Against the Chihuahuas: 2022: 10-10 2021: 14-9 All-time: 38-29 At OKC: 18-13 The top two teams in the PCL East Division meet for the fourth of five series this season and the final time of 2022 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...The teams last played a six-game set in El Paso June 28-July 3 with El Paso winning the series, 4-2. The Dodgers won two of the first three games before the Chihuahuas won the final three of the set while scoring an incredible 41 runs. In each of El Paso's four wins during the series, the Chihuahuas scored at least 11 runs (55 runs total)...The teams last met in OKC for a three-game series May 17-19 with OKC winning, 2-1, after the teams split a six-game series in El Paso April 12-17, with OKC winning the final three games of the series...Miguel Vargas leads OKC with 24 hits and 19 RBI in the season series, while Jason Martin has eight homers...The Dodgers won the 2021 series between the teams, 14-9, including 8-4 in El Paso...Outside of 2018, OKC has won or split each season series against the Chihuahuas since Tucson's franchise relocated to El Paso for the 2014 season...Entering tonight, the Dodgers have won back-to-back games in the same series against the Chihuahuas for the first time in the last three series between the teams (14 games). Following Tuesday's win, El Paso had won four straight and five of six games against the Dodgers...On June 30, the Dodgers defeated El Paso, 7-2, on the road to improve to 47-28 and extend their first-place lead to 6.0 games. Since then, the Dodgers are 23-24, including a 3-5 record against the Chihuahuas, while El Paso has gone 25-21 during the same span...Following the current series, the teams play six more games head-to-head Sept. 20-25 in El Paso.

Heavyweight Clash: Through the first five games of the current series, the matchup between the top two teams in the division has lived up to the billing. Four of the five games have been tied in the seventh inning or later, with three games either tied or within one run in the ninth inning. And in three of the five games, a team trailing in the seventh inning or later ended up winning...Each game has featured at least one lead change, and there have been a total of eight lead changes across the series, with five over the last two games...The Dodgers have a slight edge in runs (35-32) and the Chihuahuas have one more hit (50-49).

Gettin' Miggy With It: Miguel Vargas hit a three-run home run out to center field Saturday for his 16th home run of the season to extend his hitting streak to 13 games - the longest active hitting streak in the PCL. He entered Saturday's game as a pinch-hitter in the sixth inning and remained in the game at third base, homering in his second at-bat of the night. During the 13-game streak, Vargas is 18-for-43 (.419) with nine RBI, eight extra-base hits, 12 walks and 13 runs scored (.561 OBP)...It is his third streak of the season of at least 10 games and now one game shy of his season-long 14-game streak June 17-July 2, which is also tied for the longest hitting streak by an OKC player this season. Vargas has also hit safely in 17 of his last 18 games, and over his last nine games, Vargas is 14-for-28 with seven walks and two HBP, resulting in a .622 OBP (23/37)...Vargas leads the all Triple-A players with 97 runs scored this season and the total ranks third on OKC's all-time list for most runs scored in a single season during the Bricktown era (since 1998). He has scored the most runs by an OKC player since Esteban German scored a team-record 103 runs and Ian Kinsler had 102 runs both during the 2005 season...Vargas leads the Dodgers with 32 doubles for the most doubles by an OKC player in a season since Brandon Laird hit 33 in 2013...In addition to leading the league in runs scored, Vargas leads the PCL with 131 hits and is tied for first with 32 doubles. His 67 walks are third, his 81 RBI, 52 extra-base hits, 219 total bases and .398 OBP are fourth, his .301 AVG is fifth, and his .901 OPS is sixth.

Big Game James: James Outman went 2-for-5 with two doubles and scored a run last night. During the current series with the Chihuahuas, Outman is 10-for-18 (.556) with five doubles, three triples, a home run and 13 RBI over five games. During the last two nights, 7-for-10 and has six extra-base hits in his last nine at-bats...In his eight games with OKC this month, Outman is batting .393 (11x28) and 10 of his 11 hits have gone for extra bases. He has 15 RBI during his eight August games and has 39 RBI in his 30 total games with OKC since joining the team in late June...On Friday, Outman completed OKC's first cycle since 2011 with a walk-off three-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning and two triples. He went 5-for-5, tallying a career-high five hits and tied his career high with six RBI, reaching six RBI for the second time in three games after he also pulled off the feat Wednesday. Friday was his third six-RBI game of the season and was the fourth time since July 13 Outman recorded five or more RBI in a game. He is the first OKC player with multiple six-plus RBI games in one season since Victor Diaz in 2007.

Beast Node: Ryan Noda connected on a RBI single, drew two walks and scored a run Saturday to extend his on-base streak to 17 games - tying his season-high on-base streak and extending to the fourth-longest active streak in the league. It is his third on-base streak of the season of at least 13 games...Over his last 21 games, Noda is 22-for-67 (.328) with five doubles, four homers, 20 RBI, 15 runs and 20 walks with a .516 OBP...In the month of August, he leads OKC with 21 RBI. He has a team-high six hit by pitches this month and is tied for first with 20 walks, owning a .471 OBP...Overall this season, Noda ranks among PCL leaders in walks (2nd, 74), OBP (5th, .395), RBI (5th, 76), total bases (8th, 189) and runs scored (10th, 71).

J-Mart Special: Jason Martin singled and scored a run last night and has now reached base in a season-best 18 straight games - the third-longest active on-base streak in the PCL...He has hit safely in 15 of his last 17 games, going 20-for-67 (.299) with three homers, three doubles, 11 RBI and 12 runs scored. His 24 hits this month lead the Dodgers in August, which includes nine extra-base hits...Martin leads the Dodgers and ranks second in the PCL with 91 RBI this season while his 27 home runs are tied for second in the league and one behind the league lead. He is the seventh player during OKC's Bricktown era (since 1998) with 27 or more homers in a single season...Martin also ranks among PCL leaders in total bases (2nd, 226), runs (3rd, 89), extra-base hits (3rd, 53), hits (4th, 114), OPS (4th, .946), walks (4th, 62), SLG (5th, .566) and OBP (9th, .380).

Walking Papers: The Dodgers drew seven more walks last night - hitting the mark for the third time in the last four games - and adding to the team's single-season record. They pace all Triple-A teams in walks this season and rank third overall in the Minors with a team-record 611 walks during the Bricktown era (since 1998). The team has drawn 187 walks in the 32 games following the All-Star Break for an average of 5.84 per game, including 13 games with seven or more walks...The last PCL teams with more than 611 walks in a season were Salt Lake (637) and Round Rock (623) during the 140-game 2019 season...As a result, OKC also leads all Triple-A teams with a .370 OBP - tied for second among full-season teams in the Minors...On the other hand, the Dodgers pitching staff has issued six walks yesterday and now has allowed 589 walks this season to lead all Triple-A teams. They are three walks shy of setting a single-season team record, previously established in 2000.

Two-Out Turnaround: Entering yesterday, the Dodgers 5-for-47 with two outs over the previous five games, scoring a total of three runs. Last night the team went 4-for-12 with two outs and scored seven runs. They had been 6-for-41 with runners in scoring position with two outs over the previous 10 games, including 3-for-the-last-28, before going 3-for-8 Saturday. They notched three run-scoring hits with two outs, matching their total from the previous seven games combined.

Rehab Report: Los Angeles Dodgers pitchers Tommy Kahnle and Blake Treinen both made appearances on Major League Rehab Assignment last night. Kahnle pitched a scoreless seventh inning with one hit, one walk and one strikeout. He faced five batters and threw 23 pitches...Treinen appeared in a second consecutive game for the first time, and He entered the game in the sixth inning with two runners on base and no outs. He retired all three batters he faced, with a sacrifice fly and two groundouts. He threw 13 pitches, including nine strikes.

Around the Horn: Last night marked the 10th time at home this season the Dodgers won after trailing in the seventh inning or later...When entering the final game of a series with a chance to win the set, the Dodgers are 7-5 this year. However, they have had to settle for series splits in three of their last four attempts, with losses in each of the last two. OKC is 12-10 in series finales overall this season. The team is 9-3 in series finales at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark with wins in three straight...Over the last seven games, the Dodgers are 4-3. In the four wins, they've scored 42 runs on 53 hits, batting .368 (53x144) overall and .381 (24x63) with runners in scoring position. In the three losses, they have combined for 10 runs and 19 hits over 29 innings while batting .192 (19x99), including 5-for-30 with runners in scoring position...The five runs scored by the Dodgers in the seventh inning last night marked the third time this series and the sixth time in the last 12 games the Dodgers' offense had an inning with five or more runs...Tomás Telis did not play Friday, but is on a season-best nine game hitting streak, going 10-for-33 (.303)...The Dodgers struck out 17 times last night, falling one shy of their season high set May 15 at Round Rock. Sixteen of the strikeouts were on swinging third strikes.

