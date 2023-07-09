Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes: at Reno (1:05 PT)

A win today would be Tacoma's fifth straight, a season-high streak. The Rainiers have won four consecutive games 4x.

Triple-A observes the same four-day All-Star Break as MLB; Tacoma's schedule will resume on Friday at home vs. Round Rock.

Tacoma Rainiers (44-42, 7-4) @ Reno Aces (48-38, 4-7)

Sunday, July 9, 2023, 1:05p.m. PT | Greater Nevada Field: Reno, NV

RHP Konner Wade vs. RHP Bryce Jarvis

RISP-Y BUSINESS: With runners in scoring position, the Rainiers are carrying the second-highest OPS (.943) and OBP (.412) among the 30 Triple-A clubs (Reno leads in both, .953 & .414). 77 combined runs over the first five games this week is reflective of the numbers; Tacoma and Reno are the only two clubs in Triple-A with an OPS over .900 and a OBP over .400 with RISP.

WHAT A BUNCH OF HOMERS: Tacoma has totaled 38 home runs over their last 17 games, and the Rainiers' 70 home runs with at least one runner on base are the most in Triple-A, by four (Albuquerque, 66). Tacoma won 5-2 at Reno on Saturday despite not homering, snapping a season-high streak of 16 straight games with a dinger (multiple homers in 13 of those games).

SO EXTRA: Tacoma's Mark Mathias singled with one out in the first inning on Friday...and the Rainiers' final 10 hits of the game went for extra bases (3 HR). Tacoma had 10 XBH in consecutive games, after establishing that season-high in Thursday's 17-5 win. Sam Haggerty and Brian O'Keefe each hit multiple doubles on Friday (five total), as the Rainiers scored the contest's final eight runs en route to victory.

"R"UN IT BACK: Tacoma's 118 stolen bases (28 CS, 80.82%) are most in the PCL (Salt Lake, 115 SB). Last season, Tacoma led all of Triple-A (by 13), with a franchise record 205 swipes.

Cade Marlowe's 21 steals are fifth in the PCL...Mason McCoy's 20 SB are tied for sixth; McCoy has yet to be caught stealing this season, and is already threatening his career-high of 22 steals, with the 2022 Rainiers (124 GP)...Cooper Hummel is ninth with 18 pilfers. Reno has the league's fewest steals (by 26), at 37 (27 CS).

YO...JAKE!: Rainiers 3B/1B Jake Scheiner hit his 22nd home run in game #76 of his Triple-A debut season on Friday, already establishing a new career-high homer total. He hit 21 HR last year at Double-A Arkansas.

Scheiner has homered 13x during home games, and is threatening Adrian Garrett's record of 19 homers in a season at Cheney Stadium (1971). Garrett, an outfielder for the 1971 Tacoma Cubs, still holds the franchise single-season home run record, with 43 (131 GP). Scheiner has 94 home runs as a professional (since 2017, 611 GP), an original 4th round draft pick of Philadelphia, who traded him to Seattle for OF Jay Bruce on 6/2/19.

SCHEIN BRIGHT: Rainiers INFJake Scheiner has accumulated the PCL's second-most RBI (75) and home runs (22), and leads the league in runs scored (69)...the PCL MVP candidate also ranks top five on the circuit in walks (52), extra-base hits (41), total bases (169) and OPS (.972). Scheiner is batting .347 (35x101) with RISP.

HIGHS & MARLOWE: Tacoma outfielder Cade Marlowe has reached base safely in 19 straight games, dating to June 16. In this stretch he's batting .351 (27x77, 12 XBH, 16 RBI, 14 BB, 1.139 OPS, 10 SB, 21 runs). Marlowe has a hit in 13 consecutive games (since 6/23), his longest streak this season and one shy of the Rainiers' season-long (Zach DeLoach, 14 G, May 12-27). Marlowe has homered in six of those 13 games, batting .412 (21x51) during the hit streak, with 15 RBI and 17 runs scored (11 BB, .516 OBP).

Marlowe's six triples are tied for second-most in the PCL; Reno's Buddy Kennedy hit his league-leading seventh on Monday at Sacramento.

BRIAN O'FFENSE: Tacoma C/DH Brian O'Keefe has had a hit in each of his last 11 games (since 6/20). It's his second hitting streak of nine or more games this season; O'Keefe hit safely 9x from opening day (3/31 at OKC) through April 13. He's 16x48 with 11 extra-base hits and five homers during his current streak (.771 SLG, 5 BB, .396 OBP, 1.167 OPS, 12 RBI).

SUMMER OF SAM: Rainiers super-utility man Sam Haggerty is batting .444 (16x36) in eight games since June 30 (8 XBH/2 HR, 5 SB, 9 runs). He's on a four-game RBI streak dating to July 5.

BACK ON THE TRAM: Since being optioned to Tacoma on June 1, outfielder Taylor Trammell is slugging .526 (8 HR) with a .905 OPS (23 RBI, 22 BB, 23 runs)...he's played in 29 games since June 4, and 15 of his 30 hits in this span have gone for extra bases (seven doubles).

BUH-LAK-EH: Rainiers lefty Blake Weiman has worked eight consecutive scoreless outings since June 18, striking out 10 batters over 11.1 IP; Weiman has issued only one walk during this span (7 H, 0.71 WHIP, .171 BAA).

