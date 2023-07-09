OKC Dodgers Game Notes - July 9, 2023

July 9, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







Albuquerque Isotopes (9-2/36-50) at Oklahoma City Dodgers (6-5/56-28)

Game #85 of 148/Second Half #12 of 75/Home #43 of 73

Pitching Probables: ABQ-RHP Noah Davis (0-2, 6.31) vs. OKC-RHP Gavin Stone (2-4, 6.71)

Sunday, July 9, 2023 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 1:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: Bally Live, MiLB.tv

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers play their final game before the PCL All-Star Break at 1:05 p.m. against the Albuquerque Isotopes at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Dodgers have lost a season-high four consecutive games and trail the current series, 4-1. Regardless of today's result, Albuquerque will win the six-game series against the Dodgers, who will suffer just their third series defeat of the season, second at home and second in the last four series.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers were held to two hits in a 4-2 loss to the Albuquerque Isotopes Saturday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Dodgers led the game, 2-1, before the Isotopes scored three runs over the sixth and seventh innings - all with two outs - to take the lead. The Isotopes scored the first run of the night on a sacrifice fly in the first inning. Kole Calhoun hit a solo home run in the bottom of the first inning that landed in the visiting bullpen to tie the score, 1-1. The Dodgers added a run on a passed ball in the fourth inning for a 2-1 advantage. Albuquerque then knocked a RBI single in the sixth inning to tie the game, 2-2. They loaded the bases in the seventh inning and Coco Montes hit a two-run single for a 4-2 advantage. OKC did not register a hit over the final five innings and only had one runner reach base.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Gavin Stone (2-4) is slated to start this afternoon's game after his most recent option to Triple-A...Stone pitched July 4 for the Los Angeles Dodgers against Pittsburgh, allowing one run and five hits and one walk over 2.0 innings of relief with three strikeouts at Dodger Stadium...He most recently pitched for OKC June 23 against Las Vegas at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, allowing five runs and six hits over a season-high 6.0 innings. He did not allow a run through the first four innings before allowing two-run homers in both the fifth and sixth innings. He issued two walks and recorded six strikeouts and was charged with the loss in OKC's 7-2 home defeat...Over his last four starts with OKC, he has allowed 24 runs and 32 hits over 18.0 innings (12.00 ERA) with 11 walks and 23 strikeouts. Opponents have batted .381 (32x84) with four homers and he has a 2.39 WHIP (43 H+BB)...He made his ML debut May 3 at Dodger Stadium against Philadelphia and has made a total of four appearances, including three starts, for the Los Angeles Dodgers this season...Last season, Stone was named the Los Angeles Dodgers Branch Rickey Minor League Pitcher of the Year. He compiled a 1.48 ERA and 9-6 record across 26 games (25 starts) at three levels. Stone led all pitchers in the Minors in ERA and tied for ninth overall in strikeouts...Entering this season, Stone was tabbed as the Dodgers' No. 5 prospect by MLB Pipeline and No. 6 prospect by Baseball America...The Dodgers selected Stone in the fifth round of the 2020 MLB Draft out of the University of Central Arkansas...Tonight is his second start of the season against the Isotopes. He started April 22 in Albuquerque, pitching 4.2 scoreless innings and allowing two hits and two walks with seven strikeouts (ND).

Against the Isotopes: 2023: 5-6 2022: 12-6 All-time: 133-111 At OKC: 75-46

The Dodgers and Isotopes are meeting for their second series of the season and first at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark of 2023...The teams played one series during the first half of the season, but will play three series (18 G) during the second half...The Dodgers won the first series between the teams April 18-23 in Albuquerque, 4-2, and won four of the final five games of the set...Ryan Ward led OKC with 11 hits in the road series, while Hunter Feduccia went 10-for-18 and had 13 RBI, including two home runs...OKC batted .323 in the series, outscoring the Isotopes, 50-39, and outhitting them, 74-54...The Dodgers won the 2022 series between the teams, 12-6, and went 8-4 at home...Last season, the Dodgers outscored the Isotopes, 128-87, and hit 28 homers compared to Albuquerque's 19...The Dodgers have not lost a season series to Albuquerque since 2017, going a combined 6-0 against the Isotopes in 2018 and 2019, 9-9 in 2021 and 12-6 last season...This marks the first time since the 2009 season the Isotopes have defeated the Dodgers in four straight games (split across two series) and the first time they have won four straight games against OKC in the same series since Aug. 8-11, 2008 in Albuquerque. Regardless of today's result, the Isotopes will win a series in Bricktown for the first time since 2016.

Bump in the Road: Despite losses the last four nights, the Dodgers still have the most wins in the Minors with a 56-28 record, while owning the third-best overall percentage (.667) among the 120 full-season teams, trailing only fellow Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate High-A Great Lakes (.684) and Single-A Clearwater (.684)...The Dodgers reached 55 wins in 79 games - faster than any other Pacific Coast League team since at least 2005, as data from 2004 and earlier is not available. The previous fastest a PCL team reached 55 wins in a season since 2005 was in 86 games when the 2015 OKC Dodgers went 55-31...During the Bricktown era (since 1998), the team's best previous record through 84 games was in 2015 when the Dodgers went 53-31...The Dodgers went over two months without losing three consecutive games between their current skid and when they lost three in a row at El Paso May 3-5...The Dodgers finished the first half with a 50-23 record and won the Pacific Coast League's first-half championship. By virtue of winning the first half in the split-season format, the Dodgers will host a best-of-three PCL Championship Series Sept. 26-28 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark against the winner of the second half (or second-place finisher should the Dodgers also win the second half)...Since the switch to primarily six-game series in 2021, this is just the fifth time in 54 six-game series the Dodgers have lost four straight games within the same set. The team has not lost five straight games within one series yet.

Home-Less: This is just the second time since the start of the 2021 season the Dodgers have dropped four straight home games, joining a four-game skid Aug. 9-12, 2023 versus Round Rock. The team has not lost five straight at home since June 5-9, 2019...The Dodgers have now lost five of their last six home games, as well as six of their last eight games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark and are 5-9 at home since June 13. OKC is 26-16 at home overall this season but started the season 21-7, including a 15-4 run in their 19 home games through June 13 before the current 5-9 slide...Following a 7-0 win over Reno May 30, the Dodgers have struggled to consistently pitch well at home. Over the 20-game stretch, the team has a 5.50 ERA (110 ER/180.0 IP) and has allowed a total of 124 runs (6.2 rpg), with at least six runs in 10 of the 20 games (2-8), including five games with nine or more runs (0-5). Opponents have batted .287 (208x725) over those 20 home games, including .293 (68x232) with runners in scoring position, with an average of 11.6 at-bats per game...Friday night marked the second time in 12 home games the Dodgers lost by at least nine runs, joining a 14-2 defeat at the hands of Salt Lake on June 16. It was also the fourth time in those same 12 home games to lose by at least four runs, after that had happened in just three of the first 29 home games...On the other hand, the Dodgers have the best road record in Triple-A at 30-12 and their 4.20 road ERA is lowest in the PCL and ranks third-lowest in Triple-A. The Dodgers are 8-1 in their last nine road games.

Kole-Fired: Kole Calhoun accounted for both of the Dodgers' hits Saturday, connecting on a solo home run in the first inning and a double in the fourth inning, and he scored both of the team's runs. He has hit safely in 10 of his last 11 games, going 15-for-43 (.349) with four doubles, a triple, two homers, 12 RBI and seven runs scored. He compiled a season-best nine-game hitting streak June 24-July 6 for his longest hitting streak since the 2016 season when he hit safely in 11 consecutive games with the Los Angeles Angels June 29-July 15, 2016...He has reached base in 11 straight games.

Slightly Offensive: The Dodgers were held to two hits Saturday night, tying their season-low mark for hits in a nine-inning game originally set April 16 against Sugar Land in OKC. Following Kole Calhoun's double leading off the fourth inning, 18 of the final 19 OKC batters were retired, going 0-for-18 with a walk...When the Dodgers did have someone reach base Saturday, they went 0-for-6 with runners on, and going back to Friday, are 0-for-the-last-20. The Dodgers went 0-for-2 with runners in scoring position Saturday and had a season-low two at-bats with RISP. It was also just the second time since May 7 the Dodgers did not collect a hit with runners in scoring position...Over the last two games, the Dodgers have scored a total of three runs on seven hits, going 7-for-60 (.117). The two-game run total is tied for the team's lowest of the season, along with June 21 and June 23 against Las Vegas in OKC. The two-game hit total is the team's lowest since April 30 against Sacramento and May 2 in El Paso when they produced just four hits, including a season-low one hit in Game 2 of a doubleheader against Sacramento...Going back to the start of Friday's game, the Dodgers have had the leadoff batter retired in 16 of 18 innings, as well as 14 of the last 15 innings...Over the last 22 games, the Dodgers have scored 116 runs while batting .329 (143x434) in their 12 wins, but scored 33 runs while batting .216 (72x333) in the 10 losses...In the last 12 games, the team has scored 46 runs between the first and fourth innings (48 innings), but just 21 runs after the fourth (60 innings).

Carrying the Freit: David Freitas last played Wednesday and went 2-for-5 with a RBI and run scored to extend his hitting streak to 12 games - the longest active hitting streak by an OKC player and tied for the second-longest active hitting streak in the league, bested only by a 13-game streak by Tacoma's Cade Marlowe. Freitas' streak is also the third-longest by an OKC player this season. During the streak, Freitas is 15-for-49 (.306) with eight RBI and nine runs scored. This is his longest hitting streak since the 2019 season when he hit safely in 12 straight games with Triple-A San Antonio Aug. 3-16, 2019. His last hitting streak to extend beyond 12 games was also during the 2019 season with San Antonio when he hit safely in 15 straight games May 31-June 21...He has hit safely in 14 of his 15 total games with OKC this season, batting .316 (18x57) with four doubles, two homers, 14 RBI and 11 runs scored.

Buschwacked: Michael Busch was held without a hit for a second straight night but drew a walk to reach base in a ninth consecutive game. In his first nine games since his most recent option to Triple-A, Busch is 10-for-33 (.303) with six extra-base hits, nine RBI and seven runs scored. He has also drawn at least one walk in eight of the nine games (11 BB) and has a .489 OBP since his return. In his last 18 games with OKC, Busch is 27-for-69 (.391) with 17 extra-base hits (7 HR) and 24 RBI, including nine-multi-hit games...His 1.003 OPS this season ranks third in the PCL.

On Strike: The Dodgers' pitching staff recorded seven strikeouts last night, marking their 15th consecutive games with at least seven punchouts. However, it was just the second time in the last nine games the team did not reach at least 10 K. The team's 96 strikeouts since June 30 lead the PCL and are second-most in Triple-A...Overall this season, the OKC pitching staff's 791 strikeouts (9.4 per game) are second-most in the PCL.

Around the Horn: Following a four-day All-Star Break, the Dodgers' next game is Friday at Sacramento beginning at 8:45 p.m. CT...Each of the Dodgers' last 10 runs have scored with two outs. However, 10 of Albuquerque's last 12 runs have also scored with two down. Over the last four games, the Isotopes are 15-for-48 (.313) with two outs, scoring 14 runs.

