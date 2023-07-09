Las Vegas Takes Down El Paso, 13-10

The Las Vegas Aviators beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 13-10 Sunday night at Southwest University Park in the final game before the Pacific Coast League All-Star break. Las Vegas won five of the six games, which was the first time in 2023 they've won five games in a series.

The Chihuahuas overcame two deficits of four runs or more. They trailed 5-0 in the fifth and came back to tie the game 5-5. Later they fell behind 9-5 and came back to tie the game 9-9. El Paso first baseman Alfonso Rivas went 3-for-5 with two doubles and two RBIs in the loss. San Diego Padres catcher Luis Campusano went 1-for-3 with a double in his second MLB Injury Rehab game with the Chihuahuas.

There were four consecutive nine-batter half innings between the bottom of the sixth and top of the eighth innings. El Paso has lost 11 of its last 13 games. The Chihuahuas do not play for the next four days.

Team Records: Las Vegas (8-4, 42-44), El Paso (2-10, 34-53)

Next Game: Friday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Constellation Field. El Paso TBD vs. Sugar Land TBD. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

