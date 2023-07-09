Aces Hang on Late in 2-1 Win over Rainiers

Reno, NV - Tristin English singled, doubled, and homered in a 2-1 Reno Aces (4-5, 48-36) victory over the Tacoma Rainiers (5-4, 42-42) Sunday afternoon at Greater Nevada Field.

English drove in both runs for the Aces in another low-scoring affair. English's ninth homer of the season gave Reno a 1-0 lead in the second while his double in the sixth again pushed the Aces in front. English homered twice in the series and is alone in second place on the team in long balls.

Bryce Jarvis was absolutely tremendous in his second start of the week. Jarvis went seven innings, struck out six, and allowed only one earned run. The 2020 first round pick got 11 swings and misses on his sharp biting slider, four on the mid-90s fastball, and another on the changeup. Jarvis cruised for much of the afternoon and made big pitches in key spots.

Tyler Ferguson loaded the bases on walks in the ninth, putting himself in a tough position. The veteran right-hander didn't falter, striking out three straight batters to secure the win. Zach McAllister also added an uberly important out from the bullpen in the eighth when Jake Scheiner grounded out to short to end the threat.

The Aces will get four days off before heading to Las Vegas to face the Aviators. The six game series begins Friday at 7:05 p.m. PT.

Aces Notables:

- Tristin English: 3-for-3, 2B, HR, 2 RBI

- Bryce Jarvis: 7.0 IP, 1 R/ER, 6 K

- Buddy Kennedy: 2-for-4, 2B

The Aces will return to Greater Nevada Field on July 25th for a six-game series with the Oklahoma City Dodgers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. PT.

