Rainiers Hit Break After Winning Road Trip, Tacoma Is 7-5 in PCL Second Half

Tacoma Rainiers' Mason McCoy on game day

Reno, NV - The Tacoma Rainiers (44-43, 7-5) head into the All-Star Break off a 4-2 road trip, after dropping a 2-1 series finale to the Reno Aces (49-38, 5-7) on Sunday afternoon at Greater Nevada Field. The contest concluded the season series between the division rivals; the Rainiers prevailed 13-11.

Reno took their first lead in the second inning, when Tristin English lifted his ninth home run to right field with the bases empty. It remained a 1-0 game until the sixth, when Tacoma tied it with a Taylor Trammell sac fly; Sam Haggerty scored the run after leading off with a walk, and moving to third base on a Mark Mathias single. Mathias had a game-high three hits.

The Aces went back in front 2-1 in the home sixth, however. Buddy Kennedy (2 H) led off with a double, later scoring on a two-out RBI double by English to left. It proved to be the final scoring play of the day; English matched Mathias with three knocks of his own, helping end Tacoma's four-game win streak.

Rainiers right-hander Konner Wade turned in a quality start in a typically hitter's ballpark: 6.0 IP, 7 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K. Wade threw 86 pitches, and 54 for strikes. Reno RHP Bryce Jarvis threw 101 pitches over seven complete innings to pick up the win (6 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 K).

In relief of Wade, righty Stephen Kolek continued his good run of long relief for the Rainiers, working two scoreless frames with three strikeouts (0 BB, 0 H). Four of Kolek's last five appearances have been scoreless, all at least 2.0 IP (11.0 IP, 1 ER, 11 K).

Triple-A observes the same All-Star Break as Major League Baseball, and Pacific Coast League play will now pause through July 13. Tacoma's schedule will resume on Friday 7/14 at home against the Round Rock Express (Texas Rangers), with a 7:05 PT first pitch at Cheney Stadium.

Rainiers broadcaster Mike Curto will have full coverage on TacomaRainiers.com. All 2023 Rainiers games, home and away, can also be heard for free on the MiLB First Pitch app. HD video broadcasts of every home game can be viewed with a MiLB.TV subscription.

