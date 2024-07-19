Tacoma Defiance Hosts LAFC2 Saturday Afternoon at Lumen Field
July 19, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Tacoma Defiance News Release
RENTON, WASH. - Tacoma Defiance (9-7-1, 29 points) faces LAFC2 (8-5-3, 28 points) on Saturday, July 20 in a closed-door match on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (12:00 p.m. PT / MLSNEXTPro.com).
Tacoma and LAFC2 faced off once this year on April 7 at Starfire Stadium, with Defiance winning 2-0.
Defiance is coming off a 4-1 victory over Whitecaps FC 2 on the road Sunday at Swangard Stadium. Chris Aquino recorded a brace, while Osaze De Rosario and Sebastian Gomez added goals.
With the result against Whitecaps FC 2, Tacoma, who is in the midst of a four-match winning streak, sits in third place in the Pacific Division with 29 points, while LAFC2 sits in fourth place in the Pacific Division with 28 points.
Following Saturday's match, Tacoma has a week off before facing Minnesota United FC 2 on Sunday, August 4 at Starfire Stadium (12:00 p.m. PT / MLSNEXTPro.com).
BROADCAST INFORMATION
Global Stream: MLSNEXTPro.com
Talent: Josh Appel
Tacoma Defiance Hosts LAFC2 Saturday Afternoon at Lumen Field
