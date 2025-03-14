Tacoma Defiance Defeats the Town FC 3-1 Friday Night at Starfire Stadium

TUKWILA, WASH. - Tacoma Defiance defeated The Town FC 3-1 on Friday night at Starfire Stadium. Osaze De Rosario scored his third goal in two games while Yu Tsukanome and Edson Carli added strikes as Defiance picked up all three points at home. Tacoma goalkeeper Lars Helleren recorded 11 saves in the contest, as well.

Following tonight's result, Tacoma kicks off its 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup campaign against the Washington Athletic Club on Thursday, March 20 at Starfire Stadium (7:00 p.m. PT / U.S. Soccer YouTube).

MATCH SUMMARY

Tacoma Defiance 3 - The Town FC 1

Friday, March 14, 2025

Venue: Starfire Stadium

Referee: Igor Bych

Assistants: Karsten Gillwald, CJ Koll

Fourth official: Christopher Calderon

Weather: 46 degrees and cloudy

SCORING SUMMARY

TAC - Osaze De Rosario (Sebastian Gomez) 1'

TAC - Yu Tsukanome 36'

TTFC - Riley Lynch (Oliver Hernandez Parra) 63'

TAC - Edson Carli (Snyder Brunell) 88'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

TTFC - Wilson Eisner 75'

TAC - Peter Kingston 82'

LINEUPS & STATS

Tacoma Defiance - Lars Helleren; Charlie Gaffney (Mitchell Emert 63'), Kaito Yamada, Gallatin Sandnes, Elias Katsaros (Birame Diaw 63'); Snyder Brunell - captain, Danny Robles (Edson Carli HT); Jackson Khoury (Joonmo Kang HT), Yu Tsukanome (Peter Kingston 75'), Sebastian Gomez; Osaze De Rosario

Substitutes not used: Mo Shour, Ryan Baer, Etienne Veillard

Total shots: 10

Shots on goal: 7

Fouls: 11

Offside: 1

Corner-kicks: 3

Saves: 11

The Town FC - Francesco Montail; Reid Roberts, Max Floriani, Alejandro Cano, Ricardo Ibarra - captain (Diogo Brandes Baptista 90'); Wilson Eisner, Rohan Rajagopal (Kaedren Spivey 80'), Riley Lynch, Oliver Hernandez Parra (Keegan Walwyn-Bent 63'); Nonso Adimabua (Julian Donnery 63'), Jermaine Spivey (Chance Cowell 80')

Substitutes not used: David Sweeney

Total shots: 23

Shots on goal: 12

Fouls: 6

Offside: 4

Corner-kicks: 13

Saves: 3

