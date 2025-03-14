Chattanooga Football Club Signs Defender Nathan Koehler

March 14, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chattanooga FC News Release







CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga Football Club (CFC) today announced it has signed defender Nathan Koehler to a one-year contract with a club option for a further year.

Koehler joins CFC having most recently played for Prescot Cables FC, a supporter-owned club in Prescot, Merseyside, U.K. that competes in the Northern Premier League. During his time with Prescot Cables, Koehler made 69 appearances, scoring nine goals, including on his club debut in the FA Cup as well as scoring in the Northern Premier league, FA Trophy and Liverpool Senior Cup.

"Nathan gives us even more tactical flexibility across a backline with immense experience and talent," said Chattanooga FC Technical Director Sebastian Giraldo. "He has been outstanding during his extended trial, and he fits the culture and style of soccer we want to play."

"Nathan has great experience playing in a tough league in England," said Chattanooga FC Men's Head Coach Chris Nugent. "His ability to defend and read the play and danger is very good. He makes clean contact when defending in the air and on the ground; he's a natural defender. He's comfortable on the ball, and he complements our other three center-backs very well and provides competition for them."

Koehler expressed his excitement upon signing for Chattanooga Football Club.

"I am absolutely buzzing to get going with the season at CFC!" said Koehler. "I've already had a taste of what the fans are like with preseason, and the atmosphere they create is truly special, which gives us a proper home field advantage.

"I've played non-league in the UK for three years, and those experiences have taught me what football is really about in the community. I can't wait to have my own part to play in the Chattanooga community this season!"

Koehler will wear the number 14 jersey.

Name: Nathan Koehler

Position: Defender

Height: 6-3

Date of Birth: November 2, 2002

Hometown: Augusta, Georgia

Citizenship: USA

Previous club: Prescot Cables FC

TRANSACTION: Chattanooga FC signs defender Nathan Koehler to a one-year deal with a club option for a further year.

