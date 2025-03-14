Tacoma Defiance Hosts The Town FC Tonight in First Home Match of 2025
March 14, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Tacoma Defiance News Release
RENTON, WASH. - Tacoma Defiance faces The Town FC in the first home match of its 2025 MLS NEXT Pro campaign on Friday, March 14 at Starfire Stadium (7:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV).
Defiance is coming off a 3-2 loss to Ventura County FC on March 7. Osaze De Rosario scored a brace in the contest, but it was not enough to best Ventura's three goals at home.
Friday is The Town's first match of the 2025 season, not playing in MLSNP's opening weekend. The two sides played to an even 1-1-1 record last season.
Following its matchup against The Town FC, Tacoma hosts the Washington Athletic Club in 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup action on Thursday, March 20 at Starfire Stadium (7:00 p.m. PT / U.S. Soccer YouTube Channel).
BROADCAST INFORMATION
Global Stream: Apple TV
Talent: Philip Galati
