New York City FC II Scores 2-0 Win over Columbus Crew 2

March 14, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New York City FC II News Release







New York City FC II welcomed Columbus Crew 2 to Belson Stadium for their 2025 home opener. A scoreless first half sprang to life in the 76th minute when Julien Lacher gave City the lead. Seymour Reid doubled the advantage three minutes later with a well-taken finish. That would be enough for City to claim an emphatic 2-0 win on the night.

Match Recap

A chilly Friday night set the stage for New York City FC II as they hosted Columbus Crew in their home opener.

City recorded a 2-2 draw-and claimed a bonus point-against Crown Legacy FC last time out and were keen to go one better against Crew 2 at Belson Stadium. Meanwhile, their opposition had suffered a 2-1 defeat in their opening game against Orlando City B.

Head Coach Matt Pilkington named a strong side for the game, with Máximo Carrizo, Drew Baiera, and Mac Learned making their first appearances of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro campaign.

City started the game well, with Piero Elias and Max Murray both going close to breaking the deadlock inside the opening ten minutes.

Columbus responded five minutes later through Tristan Brown after Prince Amponsah's clearance trickled into his path-the forward drawing a good save from Learned.

The Crew then went close again just before the half-hour mark through Brent Adu-Gyamfi. The forward rounded Learned but saw his effort hit the side netting.

Pilkington introduced a fresh face at the start of the second half, with Jony Lopez replacing Baiera.

City came within inches of finding the net just after the hour mark when Murray's side-footed effort was tipped onto the crossbar.

A double change for City came in the 64th minute, with Peter Molinari and Carrizo replaced by Luka Sunjic and Juan Camilo Ponce.

The hosts had spent the majority of the half pushing for a goal and finally found a breakthrough in the 76th minute through Julien Lacher.

The forward latched onto Elias' high pass in behind and, after rounding the goalkeeper, calmly slotted the ball home.

One quickly became two for City three minutes later when Seymour Reid collected the ball on the edge of the area, drove toward goal, and side-footed it past Luke Pruter.

Reid almost made it three in stoppage time with a clever curled effort that forced Pruter into a good save. That would be City's last look at goal on the night, confirming a 2-0 victory.

How We Lined Up

What's Next

Next up for New York City FC II is a home game against Carolina Core on Monday, March 24. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30PM ET.

