Carolina Core FC Youth Announces Jessica Hain as Girls Elite Program Director

In a bold move that underscores its commitment to player development, innovation, and the continued growth of youth soccer in the Triad, Carolina Core FC Youth (CCFC Youth) has announced the hiring of Jessica Hain as the Girls Elite Program Director. This newly created position will drive the club's mission to enhance opportunities for highly talented female players, ensuring elite-level coaching, competition, and holistic development for young athletes across the region.

Hain, a nationally recognized coach, mentor, and former elite player, brings an unmatched depth of experience to the club. She has competed and coached at the highest levels of the game, including NCAA Division I, W-League, and international clubs. With a passion for developing strong, well-rounded female athletes, she is committed to mentoring players and coaches alike, elevating the girls' program, and positioning CCFC Youth as a powerhouse for elite female soccer talent.

"Jessica's passion for the game, her relentless dedication to developing female athletes both on and off the field, and her track record of mentorship and leadership make her the perfect choice to lead this initiative," said Carl Fleming, Director of Soccer at CCFC Youth. "Her influence will extend far beyond just one season- she's here to shape the future of girls' soccer in our region."

A three-time 3-time inductee into the NCYSA "Hall of Honor", Hain was on the first girls' NCYSA team to appear in the National Championships in 1993, and then in 1995, was on the first girls' club team in NCYSA history to earn a national title. Her college and professional highlights include being a starter at The Ohio State University and NC State University, and playing for the W-League, USASA and Santos FC in Brazil.

As a coach, Hain has experience at all levels including high school, club, ODP, NCAA Division I, W-League, and international. Along with many assistant coaching roles, she previously served as head coach of the Carolina Dynamo (2005) and Liberty University (2008-2016). Hain's coaching accolades include "Coach of the Year" (2010), Three Big South regular season titles, Two Big South Conference Tournament Championships, Two NCAA Tournament Appearances, and Highest RPI in program history (56).

Off the field, Hain holds a B.A. in Psychology, a Masters in Education, and is currently a Ph.D. candidate.

As Girls Elite Program Director, Hain will guide the development of young female athletes at the highest level, mentor coaches to create a stronger support system for female players, expand and strengthen elite girls' programming at CCFC Youth, and oversee the performance and progress of Girls Elite teams.

Her appointment comes at a pivotal time, as CCFC Youth prepares for its upcoming Girls Elite Tryouts for birth years 2007-2010, scheduled for March 28-30 at Phillips Park in High Point. In a major win for the community, Core Coffee, a local female-led coffee shop, has stepped up to sponsor all tryout fees, ensuring that every girl has the opportunity to showcase her talent- free of charge.

"I am so grateful for the opportunity to serve the CCFC Youth families, coaches, and ultimately the Carolina Core community. To my awesome children and amazing husband: thank you for encouraging me and stepping 'in' with me. It is an honor to return to my hometown, watching the Carolina Core unfold in the past few years, and now collaborate to steward the growth of our girls' teams. I am excited to work with the coaches, players, and families in the CCFC Youth community." - Jessica Hain

In one of her first major initiatives, Hain will collaborate with female staff and board members to launch a pre-season panel this Fall for high-school-aged female athletes, featuring strong female personalities in the soccer world and local business community. This program will focus on critical topics beyond soccer, including nutrition, sleep, academics, college preparedness, and leadership skills, reinforcing the club's commitment to developing complete athletes and leaders. Hain herself will integrate her expertise from earning her Whole Foods Plant Based Nutrition Certification from Cornell University.

With a storied playing and coaching career that includes a National Championship,

multiple collegiate coaching honors, and international experience, Hain's arrival marks a transformative moment for CCFC Youth. Her proven ability to cultivate talent and leadership will be instrumental in shaping the next generation of elite female soccer players in the Triad.

Tryout Details & Registration: carolinacoreyouth.com/tryouts

Location: Phillips Park, High Point, NC

Dates: March 28-30, 2025

