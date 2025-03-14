Chicago Fire FC Acquires Homegrown Player Rights for Sam Williams

CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC today announced that the Club has acquired the Homegrown Player Rights for midfielder Sam Williams in exchange for $100,000 in General Allocation Money. Willliams also signed a contract with Chicago Fire FC as a Homegrown Player, which will run through 2025 with Club options for 2026, 2027 and 2028. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Additionally, New York may receive up to $75,000 in GAM if certain performance-based metrics are achieved.

"Sam has been training with us since January and has proven not only his ability to compete at the first-team level, but also his resilience and ability to adapt," said Chicago Fire FC Director of Football and Head Coach Gregg Berhalter. "He is a versatile player who makes an excellent addition to our roster as we move forward with the 2025 regular season."

Williams, 19, joined Chicago Fire FC II in January 2025 from the University of North Carolina. He kicked off the 2025 MLS regular season with Chicago Fire FC on Short-Term Agreements, making his MLS debut against D.C. United on March 1 in the Club's home opener at Soldier Field. Williams started and played 84 minutes against the Black and Red before being replaced by Homegrown midfielder Mauricio Pineda. The young midfielder also saw action in the Fire's first win of the season, coming on for Sergio Oregel Jr. in the 87th minute of the 3-1 win against FC Dallas on March 8 in Frisco, Texas.

Williams took part in the Fire's preseason camps, traveling with the team to West Palm Beach where he earned minutes against Brazilian First Division side Fortaleza and MLS Western Conference foe Sporting Kansas City. In the second leg of preseason, Williams played against LAFC, Portland Timbers and San Jose Earthquakes at the Coachella Valley Invitational, as well as in a closed-door scrimmage against Las Vegas Lights FC to close out preseason.

As a member of the New York Red Bulls Academy, Williams became the first graduate to reach 2,000 minutes for New York Red Bulls II during the 2022 USL Championship regular season as a 17-year-old. At North Carolina, Williams was named to the 2022 All-ACC Freshman and All-ACC Academic Teams.

The midfielder earned a call-up to the U.S. U-19 Men's Youth National Team January training camp in 2023, one of only two players who competed in college soccer at the time. He followed up his call-up with a successful sophomore season for North Carolina, starting in all of the Tar Heels' 22 contests on their way to an NCAA Tournament Quarterfinals appearance.

Transaction: Chicago Fire FC acquires the Homegrown Player rights for midfielder Sam Williams from New York Red Bulls in exchange for $100,000 in General Allocation Money.

Name: Sam Williams

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5'10" 

Weight: 162 lbs. 

Date of Birth: March 18, 2005

Hometown: Tenafly, N.J. 

Birthplace: Tenafly, N.J. 

Citizenship: United States  of America

Previous Club: Chicago Fire FC II 

