New York City FC II Tops Philadelphia Union II, 2-1
July 19, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Philadelphia Union II News Release
CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II traveled to Belson Stadium to face New York City FC II, falling 2-1. Union II opened the scoring in the 23rd minute with a goal by Edward Davis, scoring his 10th goal of the season. In the second half, New York drew level in the 88th minute with a goal from Taylor Calheira. New York scored the winner in stoppage time to secure all three points.
Philadelphia Union II travel to Historic Crew Stadium to face Columbus Crew 2 on Sunday, July 28 (6:00 p.m. ET / Apple TV).
New York City FC II (2) - Philadelphia Union II (1)
Belson Stadium (Jamaica, NY)
Friday, July 19, 2024
MATCH SUMMARY
TEAM STATISTICS
TODAY'S MATCH INFO
REF: Kyle Averill
AR1: Eric Schreiber
AR2: Bryan Conetta
4TH: Robert Cordrey
Weather: 77 degrees and sunny.
GOALS/ASSISTS
PHI - Edward Davis (Pariano) 23'
NYC - Taylor Calheira (Azzam Ruiz) 88'
NYC - Jonathan Shore (Elias) 90'+2
DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY
PHI - Olwethu Makhanya (caution) 10'
NYC - Samuel Owusu (caution) 33'
NYC - Jake Rohansky (caution) 39'
NYC - Stevo Bednarsky (caution) 44'
PHI - Jamir Berdecio (caution) 45'+1
PHI - Andrew Rick (caution) 45'+4
PHI - Markus Anderson (caution) 48'
NYC - Chris Tiao (caution) 81'
NYC - Jonathan Lopez (caution) 90'+6
NYC - Camil Azzam Ruiz (caution) 90'+6
LINEUP
Philadelphia Union II: Andrew Rick, Francis Westfield (Gavin Wetzel 63'), Carlos Rojas, Olwethu Makhanya, Jamir Berdecio, Sanders Ngabo (Randy Meneses 81'), Nicholas Pariano, Kyle Tucker (Jamir Johnson 75'), Christopher Olney, Edward Davis (Kellan LeBlanc 81'), Markus Anderson (Leandro Soria 75').
Substitutes not used: Sal Olivas, Mike Sheridan, Gavin DeHart, Henry Berstein.
NYCFC II: Alex Rando, Chris Tiao, Matthew Leong, Samuel Owusu, Stevo Bednarsky (Jonathan Lopez 78'), Piero Elias, Máximo Carrizo (Camil Azzam Ruiz 78'), Jake Rozhansky (Jonathan Shore 60'), Jonathan Jiménez (Nicholas Kapanadze 90'+5), Taylor Calheira, Ronald Arévalo (Julien Lacher 78').
Substitutes not used: Klevis Haxhari, Kofi Hope-Gund, Will Meyer.
TEAM NOTES
Forward Edward Davis scored his 10th goal of the season
Midfielder Nick Pariano registered his first MLS NEXT Pro assist in his career.
Philadelphia Union II travel to Historic Crew Stadium to face Columbus Crew II on Sunday, July 28 (6:00 p.m. ET /Apple TV).
