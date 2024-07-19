Carolina Core FC Launches Free Community Clinic Series

Carolina Core FC is excited to launch our Community Clinic Series on Friday, August 2, 2024 at Truist Point Stadium. This free clinic, presented by Skyla Credit Union, will be run by CCFC Academy Coaches, JC Martinez and Andy Williams, alongside CCFC Academy Director, David Upchurch. Carolina Core FC professional players will work alongside the star-studded staff to create an elite atmosphere for our community clinic participants! This is an exciting opportunity to play inside MLS NEXT Pro's newest professional stadium!

All participants will be provided an official CCFC Community Clinic performance tee and are invited to bring items for Carolina Core FC professional players and staff to autograph following the conclusion of the clinic.

Date: Friday, August 2, 2024

Arrival Time: 5:45 PM

Clinic Duration: 6:00 PM - 7:15 PM

Location: Truist Point Stadium | 301 N Elm St, High Point, NC 27262

Presenting Sponsor: Skyla Credit Union

Participant Capacity: 125 Players

Ages: 5-13

Cost: FREE

Parking: (FREE) Available at the CCFC lot on the corner of W English Rd and Lindsay St. Please enter through the Nido Qubein Gate at Truist Point.

Waivers will be available at check-in and must be signed prior to the clinic beginning. A legal guardian over the age of 18 must accompany the child to check-in. Please arrive early enough to complete this process.

