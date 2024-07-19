Huntsville City FC Visits Inter Miami CF II on Sunday, July 21

July 19, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Huntsville City Football Club News Release







Huntsville, Ala. - Huntsville City Football Club will visit Inter Miami CF II for the second time this season on Sunday, July 21 at 5 p.m. CT at Chase Stadium in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.

Here are five things to know about Sunday's match, airing live on MLS Season Pass on AppleTV.

Huntsville City FC is unbeaten all-time on the road in the month of July, posting a perfect 3W-0L-0D record. This includes last week's 2-1 win at New England Revolution II.

Sunday will mark the first HCFC match for midfielder Isaiah Jones since he made his MLS debut for parent club Nashville SC. NSC's second ever homegrown player signing was subbed on in the 83rd minute on July 13 in Nashville's match at D.C. United and in the 87th minute on July 18 in Nashville's match against Orlando City SC. He becomes the first player to complete the pipeline from the Gold Mine Academy to Huntsville City FC to Nashville SC.

The trip to South Florida will be a homecoming for defender Tomás Ritondale and midfielder Jony Bolaños. Ritondale was born in Miami, while Bolaños was born and raised in nearby Miramar. Additionally, the midfielder scored the first goal of his Huntsville career at Inter Miami CF II on April 23, 2024.

Following Sunday's match, defender Chris Applewhite will head to Columbus, Ohio to compete in the MLS NEXT All-Star Game Presented by Allstate. The game will stream live on MLSSoccer.com July 23 at 10:30 a.m. CT from Historic Crew Stadium. Applewhite will be the second Huntsville player to play in the game, following forward Adem Sipić's appearance in the game in 2023.

Fans who cannot make it to South Florida on Sunday can see the match at the club's official watch party at Innerspace Brewing Company (2414 Clinton Ave W, Huntsville, AL 35805) from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. CT. Attendees can enjoy $1 off Frang-a-Tang Sours all evening.

