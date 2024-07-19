New York City FC II Edges Philadelphia Union II, 2-1

July 19, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New York City FC II News Release







New York City FC II recorded a dramatic 2-1 come-from-behind victory against the Philadelphia Union II. The visitors took the lead in the first half through Edward Davis after he poked the ball home from close range. City were relentless in pursuing an equalizer and were finally rewarded in the 88th minute with a well-taken goal from Taylor Calheira. City would take a dramatic lead in second-half stoppage time through substitute Jonathan Shore. That would be enough to secure a win and extend City's uneabten run to six games.

Match Recap

New York City FC II were hoping to keep their winning streak alive when they hosted Philadelphia Union II on Friday.

City were on a five-game winning run heading into the game in Queens, with Head Coach Matt Pilkington making three changes to the side that beat Chicago last time out.

Alex Rando replaced Luis Barraza in goal, while defensive pair Stevo Bednarsky and Matthew Leong came in for Drew Baiera and Rio Hope-Gund. There was also a place for Piero Elias fresh off his MLS debut for the First Team midweek against Atlanta United.

The hosts almost took the lead in the 9th minute through Ronald Arévalo. The winger connected with Jonathan Jiménez's cross, but saw his effort crash against the post.

Despite City starting the stronger of the two sides it would be Philadelphia that struck first in the 23rd minute after Edward Davis poked the ball past Rando from close range.

In the 37th minute, a City freekick created a chaotic penalty box scene with a string of City players trying to force the ball home from inside the six-yard box. Despite their best efforts, Philly were eventually able to clear the ball away.

The start of the second period brought with it no changes for City. Pilkington would turn to his bench on the hour mark and replace midfielder Jake Rozhansky with Jonathan Shore.

Taylor Calheira was eager to boost his goal return for the season and in the 67th minute, he fashioned a brilliant chance after dancing down the left wing, past a defender, and cutting inside.

Able to curl a shot toward goal from inside the area, he was denied a memorable moment by a deflection that took the ball away from goal. City had spent much of the second half attacking and controlling possession with Philadelphia defending diligently while waiting for counter-attacking opportunities.

Pilkington would turn to his bench again to make a triple substitution in the 78th minute. Departing the game was Ronald Arévalo, Máximo Carrizo, and Stevo Bednarsky. In their place came forward pair Julien Lacher and Camil Azzam Ruiz alongside Jonny Lopez.

In the 86th minute, Calheira was able to collect the ball inside the penalty area but before he could get a shot away was swarmed by three different Philadelphia defenders. In response, a rare breakaway from the Union saw Jamir Johnson drive down the right before crossing it low into the box - Rando collecting it comfortably.

City's dogged pursuit of an equalizer was finally rewarded in the 88th minute after a long ball was flicked into the path of Calheira by Azzam Ruiz. After taking the ball under control the Brazilian forward poked the ball past the goalkeeper.

One became two in the 92nd minute after a sensational line-splitting pass by Elias found Shore inside the area. The substitute's crisp first touch set him up perfectly to execute a low shot into the corner that put City ahead.

Despite a late rally from the visitors to try and secure an equalizer, the game would finish 2-1 to New York City FC II - extending City's unbeaten streak to six games.

What's Next

Next up for New York City FC II is a meeting with the Carolina Core on Saturday, July 27. Kickoff at Truist Point is set for 7:30PM ET.

