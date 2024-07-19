Inter Miami CF II Takes on Huntsville City at Chase Stadium
July 19, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Inter Miami CF II News Release
Inter Miami CF II is gearing up for more MLS NEXT Pro action as the boys return home to take on Huntsville City. The game will be at Chase Stadium on Sunday, July 21, at 6 p.m. ET. Subscribe to MLS NEXT Pro Season Pass on Apple TV to tune in to the game.
Inter Miami CF II is looking to get back to winning ways, after Wednesday's 1-1 draw to Orlando City B at Osceola Heritage Park. The match highlighted forward Shanyder Borgelin's first goal of the MLS NEXT Pro campaign.
Inter Miami II currently stands at 23 points this season with a record of six wins, six losses and five draws so far this 2024 regular season.The Herons will take on Huntsville City for what will be the third matchup between the sides this 2024 MLS NEXT Pro regular season. In all, Inter Miami II has recorded four wins, two losses and two draws in home fixtures at Chase Stadium this regular season.
